Such a short verse in the narrative, but it makes a big statement! I’m thinking here of Acts 21:17 which in the New American Standard Bible says, “After we arrived in Jerusalem, the brethren received us gladly.” It’s nice when the brethren receive you gladly.
A couple months ago we returned to Montana where we had lived and served a church for twenty-five years. We had not been back in the five years since we moved to Sierra Vista. We wanted to return, but it seemed best to let the new leadership settle in before we returned.
Because of the pandemic and other concerns, the planning for our trip took a while and actually resulted in several iterations before we settled on a final schedule. We spent a week in the area where we had lived previously. We only scheduled a few appointments and left the rest of the visits to develop as they would. And I can say the folks there received us gladly! It was refreshing to see them and spend time with them.
That’s very good when that happens. It doesn’t always happen. My parents once went to see one of my mother’s brothers whom she hadn’t seen for over twenty years. They had to travel a long distance to a faraway state, and when they arrived he wasn’t interested in seeing them. My mother was especially disappointed since she, as the youngest, had not been part of the problem that estranged the siblings. Fortunately, there were others they could see, so the trip was not wasted, even though that one attempt was not satisfying.
You may know that the Apostle Paul went on four missionary journeys. Our verse enters the travelogue at the end of the third journey. He had been gone for several years and had experienced much; some experiences involved suffering, but the journey had been fruitful in terms of people believing in Christ. And when he arrived in Jerusalem, he had been on voyage itself for a long time, so you can imagine it would be nice to have a rest.
Our verse reads quite similarly in all the versions. One feature that is not well-represented in the versions, however, is the word order in the original Greek. I mention this because that reveals emphasis to us in this case.
In the phrase “the brethren received us” the predicate actually comes before the subject. So there is more emphasis on the act of being received than there is on the fact that is was the brethren, the folks in the Jerusalem church, who received them. In fact, in the Greek “brethren” is the last word in the sentence. It would sound funny in English to put “brethren” last, but it was a convenient way to emphasize the verb.
But what’s even more significant is that the word “gladly” is placed at the front of the sentence. So Luke, who wrote Acts, wanted to emphasize that most. Joy most characterized this reunion at the end of this long and arduous journey! It was very pleasant, indeed.
I wanted to see how this word “gladly” is used other places in the Bible, but it appears only this once. But the Greek dictionary tells us what it means, and you can imagine the great welcome Paul and his associates received.
This kind of reception suggests that there was some sort of affection and appreciation existing between the Jerusalem brethren and Paul. They served the same Lord. They were promoting the same good news of salvation. This was not the first time they had met--there was a previous history together. And there was much news to share from both sides. They likely shared some food and drink as well.
I’m wondering today about your reception of others. When you meet with them, would they say afterwards that you received them gladly? I have to say that some receptions are not like that. But it would be a great report for those who meet with you to say that they were received gladly.
There is a passage of Scripture that talks about being well received by other people in eternity. There is a way to prepare for that now. You can read about it in Luke 16:1-9. Make sure you are one who who will be received gladly when you arrive.
