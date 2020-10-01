Grab that book next to Bartlett’s Familiar Quotations, or, better yet, grab that book that is next to the 'Thinking of You' or 'Graduation' shelves at the card store. I jest, but the way some folks use the Bible you would think that’s the place to find it.
There are some verses in the Bible that many people, some who should know better, quote easily and frequently as though they apply to many occasions. But, except for much of Proverbs and maybe sections in a book like Ecclesiastes, the Bible is not an unrelated assemblage of pithy sayings. That’s why you often read words like ‘and,’ ‘therefore,’ or ‘then.’ Most verses appear in the flow of text and have a meaning in that flow. If the verse is removed from that flow, than one really should not claim divine authority for its use. Context is crucial to understanding.
One of those verses is Jeremiah 29:11. I have heard it used for many diverse occasions, but I have not grown numb to the frequent incongruity. It says, “For I have known the thoughts that I am thinking towards you — an affirmation of Jehovah; thoughts of peace, and not of evil, to give to you posterity and hope. “
In looking through various translations of the Bible I was surprised to find that many considered to be literal translations sounded like paraphrases--they tried to give what they perceived as the thought instead of trying to translate each word. So I used Young’s Literal Translation which is better in that regard as its name suggests.
Notice the verse begins with “For.” Whatever sense “For” has, it is a linkage of some kind to what has gone before. So without any deeper consideration we know that this verse cannot just be taken as a stand-alone proverb--we need to look at the context. The verse appears on the surface to be promising nothing but good for one’s future.
A key word that needs identification is “you.” Is this ‘you’ a graduate, a new spouse, or some other ‘you’? Well, let’s check it out. Verse 1 of the chapter answers the question. “You” is the Jewish people including priests, prophets, and others whom Nebuchadnezzar had taken from Jerusalem into exile in Babylon roughly six hundred years B.C. These are Jews going into captivity in a far away land. The text continues to encourage them to settle down there and engage in the normal pursuits of life because they would be there seventy years.
This is a very encouraging passage. The Jews are going into exile as a judgment because they had not been faithful to the LORD. The judgment would be limited to seventy years, and after that there would be this fulfillment of posterity and hope.
The word “thoughts” is exactly that, but newer translations often have “plans,” since that is the kind of thoughts these were. God wouldn’t actually do evil to them, but the word “evil” can include the idea of what is calamitous or unpleasant. “Posterity” is a word meaning ‘end,’ but here indicates that there is something after that captivity. “Hope,” then, is the attitude they should have while enduring the seventy years.
Of course, there was a restoration to the land of Judah in the days of Zerubbabel, Ezra, and Nehemiah after the seventy-year period ended.
If we use this verse today as a wish for someone, we are in essence wishing them to have seventy years of exile/punishment and then after that yet enjoy a good experience. It’s a rather odd wish, especially at a graduation, wedding, or birthday. The seventy years is a long time before the blessing comes. Probably most who use the verse today do not have that in mind.
Should we then conclude that the verse is irrelevant for us today? It was not written to us, but it incorporates concepts that are instructive.
We should not use it as a magical saying that will prevent a person from experiencing anything contrary. That would be foreign to our experience and certainly not in keeping with the context of our verse.
We can assume that when God disciplines His people while on earth, it is for a time. God will judge sin, but He delights in being merciful to those who bow before Him. And He does hold out to the believer the absolute best for our eternal destiny. All of these concepts appear in other Bible passages, and, if we wish to pass them on, it might be in everyone’s best interest to find one of those.
Arlie Rauch has retired from forty-one years as a pastor, is the author of Mercy for Me, and can be reached at arlieandruth@cox.net.