The period of the judges in Israel’s history, before the monarchy began, is famous for its cyclical behavior. The nation was not very organized yet, so people mostly did whatever they wanted. They would have some peace, and then they would turn away from God. God would arrange for a foreign power to bring them under subjection for a while. Then the Israelites would cry to God. He would send a deliverer, also called a judge, who would deliver them before the cycle began again.
This time the Philistines were the oppressors. An angel of the Lord came to a childless wife and announced to her that she would have a son who would deliver Israel from the Philistines. She told her husband, who had missed that visit, and he responded with our verse.
In Judges 13:8 it says, “Manoah prayed to the LORD, ‘Please, Lord, allow the man sent from God to visit us again, so he can teach us how we should raise the child who will be born.’” You can read the entire fascinating account in Judges 13. Extra effort was required to bring together Manoah and the angel, but in the end it was worth the effort.
This quotation is from the New English Translation. The NET leans toward being a paraphrase, capturing more the thought than the exact words, but here it gives a very accurate account of the original Hebrew.
Why God chose Manoah and his wife for this honor is finally known only in the mind of God. But it does appear that Manoah was a man who welcomed God’s involvement in his life and who was ready to do what God wanted of him.
That Manoah requested information for how to raise the promised child is curious, because the angel had already given that information to Manoah’s wife. But there could be a variety of reasons that he did so, and none of them need to denigrate his wife. I myself have often checked again on information just to make sure I have it correct. Besides, who would be satisfied not meeting an angel when one was so close at hand?
I’m not sure Manoah knew that the person who had come to them was an angel or even perhaps the pre-incarnate Son of God. I say that because he calls that person a man, and it is only in what happens later that he realized they had been in the presence of God. (You really should read it.)
Manoah did not seem incredulous that the angel had come. He seemed to accept the promised birth as the fact that it would be. And he gave a reason for the angel to return. He wanted to hear in person those instructions for raising the child. Some of those were certainly beyond what usual parents should do. There was humility in his request; he stated it in such a way that if the angel would return and communicate what he requested, he would follow through in obedience.
Now isn’t his request simply outstanding? Oh, we know all there is to know about raising children, don’t we? I’m not so sure, even when the child is not destined for national political fame. We can always repeat exactly what our parents did. Some try that, and others try to do the exact opposite, if they weren’t so happy with the previous generation.
Then there is an endless amount of folk wisdom available. Just ask social media or even other media outlets. Or you can do it scientifically and check in with the educational psychologists from the universities whose theories are replaced about every fifteen years. (One of my graduate professors told one of my classes we could create a new theory of behavior; he said even if if didn’t work, people all over the country would spend lots of money trying to make it work!) We do not seem to have figured it all out yet.
But Manoah asked God. That’s refreshing. God was pleased with a request like that. God answered the prayer and repeated the necessary instructions. And Manoah promptly went about expressing his gratitude.
Do you think God would help a parent today with that kind of request? Someone might say, I’m not so sure, because their son, Samson, would be a unique person. But I have good news for you: God already has given that kind of information before you even asked. You can check out sources such as Deuteronomy 6, Proverbs, Ephesians 6, and Colossians 4.
God is good. He wants to be good even to inquiring parents.
