In the New Testament of the Bible, there are not many compliments paid to churches, but there are some. Today we look at one of those and contrast it with an Old Testament passage.
This compliment appears in 1 Thessalonians 2:13. If you care to read the background, you can turn to Acts 17 and read about the Apostle Paul’s first visit there. He had some success, but tumult resulted, and he moved on.
So later, as he wrote to them, he paid them this compliment that he paid no one else. He wrote in that verse: “Because of this also, we — we do give thanks to God continually, that, having received the word of hearing from us of God, ye accepted, not the word of man, but as it is truly, the word of God, who also doth work in you who believe.”
There are numerous excellent translations and paraphrases of this verse, but I offer Young’s Literal Translation here because he notes a connection absent from the others. Paul was complimenting them because of how they received the proclamation of God’s Word.
Technically the Bible is God’s Word. Preaching today is not necessarily God’s Word, but to the degree that it is faithful to the Bible, accurate according to the originally intended meaning, it might be so called by extension.
You notice that the Thessalonians received God’s Word on a level different than just any other message. We are told in Numbers 23:19 that God is not a man that He should lie. We can expect lies from people, and we often get them, but you would expect God to tell the truth; He certainly would have no reason not to, unless He is playing some sadistic game with us.
There is a question about the word “who” in the verse. It either refers back to “word,” or to “God.” It could theoretically be either, because its gender is masculine, and so are both of those words. Most Bible versions link it to ”word” so that it is God’s Word that is at work in believers; in that case it is legitimately translated “which.” But here Young links it to “God” so that it is God who is at work in believers. Actually, if you consider the closest possible noun to be modified, it is “God.” It is still God’s Word doing a work in believers, but the emphasis is placed on God, because He is the personal force behind the text.
Also of interest is that the Greek word here rendered “work” comes into English as the source for our word “energy.” So accepting God’s Word as it really is, God’s Word has an ongoing transforming effect in the lives of those who believe. One should not be surprised at that, since God is all-powerful and His Word therefore must be the most powerful message in the world!
It is surprising that this compliment was not paid to more churches. Maybe it could have been, but it’s not in the record. And so it is that we find an awful contrast in Jeremiah 26. You might want to read that chapter.
Those people reacted differently than the Thessalonians. The Prophet Jeremiah had delivered God’s Word to the people, and it is even reported in verse 8 that he spoke all that the LORD had commanded him. Can you guess what the people’s response was? They responded by demanding his death!
It has long been the case that when we don’t like the message, we want to kill the messenger. But when the message comes from God, we are still responsible for it. We may be able to get rid of the messenger, but we are still held accountable for that message.
I have sometimes thought that people who refuse God’s message might respond in a different way. Maybe they would just go about their lives as if they had not heard, and some probably do. Maybe they would tell the messenger to scram, and some maybe do. Maybe they really think that there is no God or that if there is He does not communicate. In any case, they fight back.
The God Who is there can surely communicate with people He has created. And when He does, there can be no more weighty message in the universe. And the fact that He has had something written down for you should create at least a little curiosity as to what He has said. And knowing Who said it, it would be the best wisdom to listen to what He has said, just like the Thessalonians.
Arlie Rauch has retired from forty-one years as a pastor, is the author of Mercy for Me, and can be reached at arlieandruth@cox.net.