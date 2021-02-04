Love. It has different meanings in different contexts. I could try to make a list here, but suffice it to say that it can involve two people or a tennis score. Those are quite different. Today I am going to try not to focus on the tennis score.
There is an entire book of the Bible devoted to romantic love--the Song of Solomon. Views of the book differ greatly. I have read numerous commentaries on it, and they demonstrate the variety. Some people think the book is filled with sexual innuendos and therefore should not be read until you are at least thirty-five years old. Personally, I think that is too late for most people, unless, of course, they prefer to make all the mistakes first themselves.
Some think it is an unrelated grouping of romantic poems. I side with those who see it telling a story. There are themes in the book, and there is progress as there should be in a group of poems telling a story. It also contains principles, wisdom for courtship and for marriage; being attentive to these would help improve our marriage statistics.
So today we direct our attention to Song of Solomon 6:3: “I am my beloved’s and my beloved is mine, He who pastures his flock among the lilies.” This is a sentiment that lovers might and do express to each other.
In the Hebrew (because of its efficient nature) the verse has only six words. And I am amazed at how many ways that can be rendered differently in the English versions.
One of the major variations is indicated by the words “his flock” being in italics here in the New American Standard. That means they were not in the original Hebrew but were added to enhance understanding. Some versions do not include such words, and then the sense could be that your lover is an animal who is grazing out in the wilds! The word “pastures” can mean ‘feeds,’ but its normal sense is to pasture or feed others, hence, the flock. That is likely the meaning here.
The Hebrew word for “beloved” is one of numerous words relating to love. It emphasizes romantic love as opposed to love of neighbor or love of God, or certainly a strong liking such as “I love chocolate!” So that concept runs throughout the book, and it appears that that love in the book has certain boundaries. A different word for love does appear the book a few times and serves as a contrast.
The statement of this verse is simple and at the same time profound. It differs from a common current view of romantic love. It states something different than I will love you as long as you bring me pleasure. Or that I will love you as long as you meet my needs. Or that I will love you as long as you are healthy and wealthy.
It is a statement of commitment and belonging. And notice what part of the relationship is stated first: my belonging to the other is stated, and secondly the other belonging to me. We would prefer to turn it around, and if the second is not made primary we may not commit to the first. Interestingly, this is one of the places where there is progress in the book. In 2:16 four chapters earlier it is reversed--the lovers have learned something since then. The wedding takes place at the end of chapter 3, so in the earlier occurrence there is a hint of selfishness, while in the latter the love has matured from infatuation to commitment.
The verse is a statement of ownership. You own me, and I own you. I am not available to others. Others need not apply. And, as the book shows, we can now work on developing our relationship into all it can and should be without fear of it being broken. We are in a secure place.
Usually we don’t pasture a flock in the flower bed. This could be a reference to flowers of the pasture. But likely we should attribute the lilies to the fact that this is poetry. The one pasturing is in a lovely place, a peaceful place, and the woman speaking is content in her husband’s love.
We cannot help but see a parallel here to our relationship with God. Do we want God as long as He is useful to us, as long as He brings us some kind of pleasure? Or can we say at the start, “I am my Beloved’s”?
Arlie Rauch has retired from forty-one years as a pastor, is the author of "Mercy for Me," and can be reached at arlieandruth@cox.net.