Recently, I was reading in Jeremiah 13 on this year’s pass through the Bible. One verse caught my attention because of its contribution to a theological argument and because of at least one relationship to another part of the Bible.
Sometimes the prophets were called upon to act out various object lessons — it is so in this chapter. Jeremiah was to purchase a linen loincloth, wear it for a while, then hide it in a crack in a rock by a river, and later retrieve it. Of course, after that length of time, the wear and tear of the environment had ruined the loincloth. It was no good, and it became a symbol of the nation of Judah in their going after false gods.
We come, then, to Jeremiah 13:11: “For as the loincloth clings to the waist of a man, so I made the whole house of Israel and the whole house of Judah cling to me, declares the Lord, that they might be for me a people, a name, a praise, and a glory, but they would not listen” (English Standard Version).
Different translations of the Bible express this verse quite well but do so with a variety of terms; this one I chose because of how it translated the word “clings.” It is the same Hebrew word used in Genesis 2:24 where it says that a man should cling to his wife. But in our text it is people who are to cling to God. This hints at a connection for the teaching in the New Testament that the relationship of a husband and wife should reflect the relationship of Christ to His Church. To me it’s interesting that we should run across that concept through the linkage of one word written 600 years before Christ. Marriage has since creation been designed to demonstrate that a man and a woman living in the proposed union would testify of the possibility of fellowship between God and people.
The contribution to a theological argument that makes its presence known here is the age-old friction or the age-old friendship — you decide which — between the sovereignty of God and the free will of man. People often choose sides here, find Bible passages that support their position, and then dig in. There seems to be evidence for both sides.
The verb a little ways into the verse is “cling.” It has the Hiphil stem in Hebrew, so it has a causative sense. The ESV recognizes that by rendering “I made…cling to me.” Or it could be written “I caused (them) to cling to me.” It reads as though God is making people do something. It sounds like God is sovereign. And His purpose in causing them to cling to Him is that the people might be for God a people, name, praise, and glory. They were to represent Him attractively on earth, and they would as they cling to Him.
Everything is going smoothly for the ‘sovereignty of God’ folks until we reach the end of the verse. It says, “but they would not listen.” They rejected the opportunity to cling to the Lord and represent Him. So the people did have a choice after all, and, just like Adam and Eve, they chose to do otherwise than God’s will.
It might appear that the free will of man triumphs over the sovereignty of God here. It seems so in a specific time, people and place. But this is not the end of the story. We can exercise our free will and go against God. After all, we really prefer to be our own god, don’t we?
If you read on a little, you will see the sovereignty of God assert itself in that He has consequences reserved for those who rebel against Him. They did, in a sense, successfully rebel, but He determines the outcomes of that — He has the last word.
If you pay attention, you can see this same phenomenon played out over and over in the Bible. The sovereignty of God is expressed right along with the invitation for men and women to respond to the call of God on their lives, as though they really can make choices and are not just cosmic puppets.
Let’s make the right choices in responding to God. Alongside that let’s be thankful that God is sovereign, that He is really in charge. The two doctrines are great friends even though we cannot put them together logically in our best minds. He invites us to cling to Him; let us do so.