If you are picking and choosing what parts of the Bible you would like to read, you just might skip over Ecclesiastes. It seems like kind of a morbid book. It is dark. It is pessimistic. But there is purpose in that. Solomon was trying to investigate the possibilities in life apart from God. Right there is the reason for the pessimism.
Ecclesiastes is not a very long book, and chapter six gives a good sample of what the book is like. We are most interested today in verse twelve in that chapter. The verse has some unusual grammatical features in Hebrew. I don’t think the English Standard Version is the best translation here, but I’m going to use it for one reason: it presents the verse by way of two questions, and that seems to accurately represent the two occurrences of the word “who” which initiate each question.
So here it is: “For who knows what is good for man while he lives the few days of his vain life, which he passes like a shadow? For who can tell man what will be after him under the sun?” Talking is an emphasis in the section in which this verse appears, so maybe you can envision two or more people discussing the issues of life.
Regardless how long you live, you easily could look back and think that life has passed rather quickly. That is represented here by “few days.” And your life is called “vain” suggesting that it is like a vapor or breath, possibly in its length and worth. Even further, it likens life to a “shadow.” A shadow is not substantive — you can’t touch it. It has a kind of secondary nature in that its shape is determined by another object upon which the sun shines. It doesn’t seem to be terribly valuable. Of course, all this is the conclusion being drawn by a person who is excluding God from the picture. But your life may seem this way at times when you forget God.
“Under the sun” refers to the place that is literally under the sun, namely, on earth. The main point is that given the nature of life on earth, it is impossible or nearly so to make decisions and to undertake activities that will have long-term value. Maybe you are able to collect much wealth, but you have no idea what will come of it after you are gone. Maybe you will help your children invest in a great education, but how much they eventually make of it is a question over which you have no control.
I have often contemplated the phenomenon of a person honing his or her craft over the course of an adult career. That person has accumulated a vast store of knowledge and experience, but all that will disappear from the earth when that person dies. You cannot just take that knowledge and experience and transfer it from one person to another as you might transfer data from one hard drive to another. That person may record some of that knowledge and experience in a book, but undoubtedly that is only a partial record of what that person knew.
This verse does not leave us in a very good place. We live out our lives, maybe in the best way we can, but we really don’t know the consequences farther down the road of the future. That questions the value of our choices, no matter how good or useful we think they will be.
You need to remember that Solomon was examining life while pretending God is not there. When we recognize that God is there, that changes everything. You could still debate the value of your decisions and actions, but what you have done of His revealed will is certainly valuable for now and beyond.
And Jesus said something when He was here that answers this dark musing. In John 10:10b, He said: “I came that they may have life and have it abundantly.” The whole tenor of His statement stands in contrast to our Ecclesiastes verse; it exudes confidence, value, and meaning. And the possession of this kind of life is predicated simply and squarely on Him.
We don’t have to pass through life with the confusion that obtains by living as if there is no God. Life can be overflowing with value, even though we don’t know the future, as long as we know the Lord.
Arlie Rauch has retired from 41 years as a pastor, is the author of Mercy for Me and can be reached at arlieandruth@cox.net.