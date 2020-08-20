2 Samuel 11 records the account of a low point in King David’s life. He is known from scripture as “a man after God’s own heart.” But people have questioned what that could possibly mean, since he didn’t behave that way here.
We have to be careful in this article not to go far down ‘rabbit trails’ in the commentary, so let me give just the bare minimum, and if you wish to go farther, you can do so on your own.
King David saw a woman, Bathsheba, bathing one day and liked what he saw. So he arranged to commit adultery with her. To try to cover it up, he brought her soldier husband home and hoped the soldier would get the credit for the baby that was growing inside her. That didn’t work, so he sent the soldier back to the battlefront with instructions to place him where he would get killed. David would marry Bathsheba, and all would be good. And that’s the way it happened.
But the last part of the last verse in the chapter, 2 Samuel 11:27, says something unsettling: “But the thing that David had done displeased the LORD” (King James Version). That statement appears without warning, and it compels a person to read on − there must be something to come from this.
I really like the KJV translation here, but it isn’t quite literal. More literally, it says, “And the thing that David did was evil in the eyes of the LORD.” Interestingly, there are two words that are emphasized because of their order in the sentence. The first Hebrew word in the sentence is “was evil.” So we know whatever the rest of the verse says, it has already been characterized for us. And the other emphatic word is “did” in that it comes before the word “David,” the subject of the clause. The act itself is considered evil.
So when you read that at the end of the chapter, do you think that now we have the LORD’s evaluation and that will be the end of the matter? We probably should not think that, and as we read on we discover ‘the rest of the story.’
We should note here that if the God of the Bible is real, then there is such a reality as truth, and there is morality and its opposite, immorality. God is holy and certainly has the right to make judgments on the behavior of people. He also has the right and the authority to bring about consequences, and that is exactly what He did for David.
How David was brought to admit what he had done is a fascinating account in its own right (2 Samuel 12). God sent a message to David through a prophet, and he had plenty to say. But the gist of it was that he would have trouble ever after in his household because he had taken another man’s wife. And there was (2 Samuel 12-18).
First, the baby that had been conceived was born and died. Time passed. Second, one of David’s sons from one of his wives forcefully committed incest with a sister from another wife; David was actually unknowingly complicit in the arrangement. Time passed. Third, that sister’s brother through an elaborate scheme managed to kill the brother who committed the incest; and again David was unknowingly complicit in the scheme. This act forced the sister’s brother, who was greatly loved by David, to flee and be gone for several years. He finally was assassinated in a rebellion against his father, the king. One trouble after another in the way of consequences because of a deed of illicit pleasure.
Does that always happen in life? No. God is merciful, but that God treated it that way one time, for royalty, should be a lesson and an example. And that God disciplined one of His own this way should communicate to us that God does take His holiness seriously. He does have the right to evaluate.
I’m thinking that we should keep our verse in mind. There are times when we should ask ourselves, How would God evaluate this? Would it be pleasing to Him, or displeasing? And if you really don’t know the answer, you can find it by reading the Bible. I don’t wish on anyone the consequences that came to David.