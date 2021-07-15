Contrary to some expectations, everyone does get something. Some folks think they may have been left out. And it does seem like that happens on occasion. But not here.
We should remember that the statements in Proverbs are not necessarily absolute promises. But if you could observe every individual throughout life and on into eternity, you would agree that Proverbs 10:24 is true.
This verse provides a great example of Hebrew poetic parallelism. The two thoughts expressed are balanced. They are similar and yet antithetic — they go opposite directions. But they are not wooden. The first phrase in the Hebrew is four words, and the second is only three. So form bows to function.
I have chosen the King James Version today because its translation is almost precisely what the Hebrew says. Here it is: “The fear of the wicked, it shall come upon him: but the desire of the righteous shall be granted.” Other translations also express it well, but this one is accurate with word order and with most renderings of individual words.
You probably noticed that the verse indicates two kinds of people. That is the one way of dividing people in God’s view. We often would prefer some gradation: some might claim a 60/40 per person and others a 90/10. But that’s not the way it is.
Everyone begins life as the wicked, but it isn’t required for a person to remain there. So we can understand these two groups by identifying the righteous. The Bible states clearly in at least several places that no one is righteous, except for Jesus. Yet, there can be people designated as righteous, but they become so as a result of having through faith received righteousness from God on the basis of Christ’s sacrificial death on the cross. So they are righteous in their position in Christ even though not always in the way they behave, though there is real and lasting change.
The wicked, of course, is then the one who does not receive the righteousness of Christ. You might want to disagree that everyone begins life as wicked, but you really shouldn’t if you have ever raised a child from infancy.
So what will the wicked get? They will get what they fear. And what do they fear? You may have to ask them for the answer. It may not have in view just anything in life such as fear of falling off the sidewalk; it probably includes more the kind of fear you might have when considering the possibility of meeting God someday. After all, the Bible promises that will happen. But it’s obvious that does not always result in the wicked seeking or becoming the righteous by believing in Jesus. Some would rather have the fear and take their chances. But this verse indicates the chances will not be good.
So we can also ask what the righteous will receive? I find it fascinating that a third person is in view in this verse. “Shall be granted” is indicative, and if we were to make one change in the translation, it would be something like this: “the desire of the righteous He shall give.” Very literally it is “the desire of the righteous shall give,” but translators have recognized that that is not very good sense, and therefore it is understood that what the righteous desired he received from someone, namely God. The wording does allow for exactly the change I suggested.
So again, what is the desire of the righteous? I suppose again that if you can find a righteous person you should ask.
I have wondered about this at length. There are certain experiences I have desired that I have not had, and it appears that time is running out. The opportunity is hardly there any more. But what do I really desire? I think I really desire to live in a place where I don’t have to account for an opponent in every project I have. I do desire to live in a place where right living is honored in the highest places. I would like to live in a place where I don’t grow old and infirm. I could go on to try to express my desires more fully, but it really comes down to the request in the prayer: “Thy kingdom come.”
It’s going to come, and I pray it will be soon. I desire great joy, and I fully expect to have it in that kingdom. It’s not because of who I am, but it is because Christ gives it to those who come to Him.