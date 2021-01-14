The biblical book of Daniel is divided into two parts: the first six chapters are history, and the last six are prophecy. Each part has its own importance, and both teach us about God. Our concentration today appears in the first part.
The background is that Belshazzar held a great feast featuring drinking wine. Because of what happened that night, we know fairly accurately when it happened; it was about 540 B.C. You may remember that Belshazzar is the ruler who followed Nebuchadnezzar in reigning over the great Babylonian Empire. Nebuchadnezzar had conquered Jerusalem, destroyed the temple, and taken the temple utensils to Babylon where they were now being used to honor their "victorious" gods and to mock the God of Israel.
It was on this occasion that the handwriting appeared on the wall. It quickly captured the attention of the nobility present because this was highly unusual! And here is our verse from the King James Version: “Then came in all the king’s wise men: but they could not read the writing, nor make known to the king the interpretation thereof” (Daniel 5:8).
The King James Version is a bit old, and we would normally put the subject before the verb. But in this case the King James accurately follows the Aramaic order (Aramaic was originally used for parts of the Old Testament as here instead of Hebrew) and puts the verb “came in” before the subject. That emphasizes the action taking place, namely, the entering of the sum total of the king’s wise men whom we might call consultants today.
The latter part of the verse similarly puts the direct objects before the infinitive verbs which is also unusual. Most versions do not replicate that. So the literal word order and reading is “they could not the writing read aloud and the interpretation make known.” Here the writing and the interpretation are put in positions of emphasis. After all, the remarkable happening was the "writing," and everyone surely wondered what the "interpretation" was. What did it all mean?
My curiosity centers on why they could not read the writing. What was the script? What font did the hand use? We do know that the message on the wall can be easily represented in Aramaic, because it is so written in the text of the Bible. And, those people could fluently speak, read, and write Aramaic. Why was it such a puzzle?
There were four words. There were only three different words, because the first word is repeated. If a group of people even knew what those words meant, putting them together in some kind of message had the potential of going in an almost infinite number of directions. The words were obviously written purposefully, and there was an intended message being communicated. But for the educated and experienced experts it was a mystery.
We might pause here and consider that on that occasion the best intelligence in the world was inadequate. Probably that is not the only occasion in history when the world’s best intelligence is not enough. If there was to be a solution, it had to be provided from the outside. And the best solution was an interpretation provided by the One who produced the handwriting in the first place. He would know what He intended even if no one else did.
I also wonder whether there may be other writings, besides the one on that wall, that befuddle us. Writing is meant to communicate. Obviously that was not just scribbling, they would have clarified that — it had to mean something. It would make sense that in other writings we should also approach the author if possible to get his meaning. You can tell I am going somewhere with this, can’t you?
You should take time to read Daniel 5. It’s a fascinating account. One of its many outstanding developments is that on that evening Belshazzar’s subjects went to bed being citizens of the Babylonian Empire and when they awoke in the morning they were citizens of the Persian Empire. No kidding! Just read it for yourself.
There are many lessons in Daniel 5 about who God is and how He involves Himself in the politics of Earth. But we have the great privilege of inviting the author of the Bible to help us to understand His word. He sent it to communicate to us, not to mystify us. Maybe you didn’t realize that, but here He shows us that at least one time He explained it to someone who was interested.
Arlie Rauch has retired from forty-one years as a pastor, is the author of Mercy for Me, and can be reached at arlieandruth@cox.net.