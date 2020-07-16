We can say unreservedly that everyone has faith, and that is exhibited in a variety of ordinary settings. When you sit down on a chair, you are exercising faith in that chair — you believe it will hold you. When you leave your driveway in your car, you exhibit another faith — you believe your car will carry you to your destination. When you flip the switch, you believe a light will come on. And on it goes. People have faith.
But there are certain kinds of faith that people may have or may not have. Some may have a certain faith while some others do not.
In the Bible, Hebrews 11 is known as the faith chapter. One nickname given to this chapter is “The Honor Roll of Faith.” Much of the chapter is a record of various people of history accomplishing outstanding tasks that could be explained only by their trust in the Lord God.
One such Enoch was mentioned about whom we know just a little. He didn’t live as long as others listed in Genesis 5, but God took him to heaven without dying because he was pleasing to God.
“Pleasing to God” appears to be a desirable quality, one could even say a necessary quality. Maybe it needs a little elaboration, so the writer of Hebrews does just that for us. He elaborate in Hebrews 11:6 and gives us a statement that is foundational for any person. Here is what he wrote: “And without faith it is impossible to please Him, for he who comes to God must believe that He is and that He is a rewarder of those who seek Him” (New American Standard Bible).
First he tells us that if you are interested in pleasing God, faith is indispensable. With this faith, you are going to have to depend on something you cannot see but that is nevertheless real. And then he breaks it down further with two items for faith.
The first one seems like a no-brainer. You must believe that God is. In fact, the phrase “must believe” can be rendered “it is necessary to believe.” You have a moral obligation to believe that God exists. You can suppress the evidence for Him, but you do have such evidence, and you need to accept it. And the word “believe” is in the Greek aorist tense indicating that your believing is a settled matter. So, to be pleasing to God you begin by recognizing that He does exist. If you don’t wish to go that direction, we can see that you automatically forfeit being pleasing to God.
It doesn’t end there. You must also believe that He rewards those who seek Him. This seems to be quite elementary as well. There are those who say we should not come to God for what we can get from him. One lady I knew said she would never ask God for anything she needed. That’s a mistake, and the Bible is rich with people asking Him. It might, however, be that He is more interested in giving us certain items than other certain items.
Interestingly, the Greek word “rewarder” appears only here in the Bible. But you can find the concept elsewhere. Matthew 6:18 and other places say that people doing good deeds secretly will be rewarded by God. Luke 11:13 tells us that God will give the Holy Spirit to those who ask. That also fits the idea of rewarding someone. Revelation 22:12 states that the Lord will be coming and will reward each person appropriately.
Our verse doesn’t say that God rewards everyone. It says that He rewards those who are seeking (Greek present tense) Him. This means that you are oriented towards Him. This orientation is probably expressed in giving attention to His word, the Bible. We could add prayer to that. If you are oriented towards Him, you will give Him your attention.
Now you don’t have to believe that God is a rewarder of those seeking Him, but then you also realize that you will never please Him. That doesn’t bode well for a good outcome.
I hope you are a person who would like to be pleasing to God. Hebrews 11:6 clarifies that this is a simple matter. It might be different than you thought, but it really is available to each of us.