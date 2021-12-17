At this time of year we hear songs that speak of peace on earth. It certainly is a nice idea, but in scanning around the world we don’t see much of it. Do the people writing these songs see a future that is largely hidden from us? Maybe they don’t know what they are talking about.
And that brings us to our verse, found in Isaiah 9:7. Probably the verse before it is more well known, but this section is speaking of the Jewish Messiah, whom we know as none other than the Lord Jesus Christ. There is coming a time when He will return to this earth and take over the government of the world. “Of the increase of his rule and of peace there will be no end, on the seat of David, and in his kingdom; to make it strong, supporting it with wise decision and righteousness, now and forever. By the fixed purpose of the Lord of armies this will be done.”
This comes from the Bible in Basic English and is a faithful translation. I chose this translation because it gives the Hebrew word order which emphasizes the “government” and “peace.” So you encounter in the text “government” and “peace” and then discover that they will have no end. Remarkable!
It tells us His rule will grow and likewise the peace He brings. Many people are clamoring for peace today whether it be internationally, across people groups, or even in your own household. Places like Romans 5:1 tell us that there is peace with God for those who have been justified by faith in Jesus. We should not belittle that peace, because it is a right relationship with God. But our verse is talking of the kinds of peace that are realized socially and politically between people and nations.
“On the seat of David” requires this seat to be a physical throne on earth, even though some try to spiritualize it and make it be something else. David had a kingdom on earth, and it was spectacular, but did not bring all aspects of the one the Messiah will bring. And just in case you were wondering, this was written about 300 years after David. His line was of promised importance and it will continue with the Messiah, the only One who can possible fulfill it. This kingdom is to exhibit “wise decision and righteousness.” “Wise decision” is a good translation of the Hebrew “justice. There is plenty of talk about justice today, about righteousness not so much.
There are different ideas about how this fits into the political scheme you prefer. If I asked you how many of the world’s rulers are righteous, what kinds of answers do you think would come back? But they seemingly all want justice. When you have righteousness, that defines the justice.
But this kingdom is supposed to last forever. So far in the world that has not been realized. Some dynasties are very short. Some dynasties that once lived have no one in their line on earth today. But David’s dynasty culminates with Jesus as Matthew 1 and Luke 3 record. And that is still in place.
Will this be accomplished through political action groups? How about through coups? A democratic uprising? A revolution? No, the LORD Himself is going to accomplish this because He strongly desires His people. The text says He is going to do it. Do you believe Him?
I need to inject one more comment here: “By the fixed purpose of the Lord of armies” it says. Our version has a good interpretational definition, but the Hebrew for “Lord of armies” is LORD Sabaoth or LORD of hosts. The word means “armies,” but it means more. It tells us that the LORD has all the forces of the universe at His disposal.
Only He can claim that, but it puts great and wonderful force into His promises!
Do you sing the Christmas carols and believe what the songwriter did? Do you think that those are really nice sentiments, and I hope he was right about something? Do you sing them because they are beautiful concepts and something to lift the spirits at this time of year? Do you sing them with glee because the songwriter may have had lofty poetic thoughts. Do you sing them with real hope?
I for one am looking very much for the Lord to do it. I am looking forward to peace spreading over the world. We are not able to make it happen, but He can and will at the proper time.