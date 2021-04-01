The unique provision of Christianity is a solution for the guilt of one’s sins. It is usual to think of sins of the past being forgiven when a person believes in Jesus Christ. But what about sins committed later? Some folks may think that a real Christian never sins, but that is not the testimony of Scripture nor of personal experience. So it is a real issue and a significant question.
The little epistle (letter) of 1 John was written to help people test themselves and thereby prove that they were really believers in Christ, that they had truly experienced the change that Christ brings into a person’s life. And one of the characterizations of a true Christian is that he or she does not practice sinning. We could say that for such a person sinning is an aberration, though the grammar suggests it will occur at least some times.
The apostle is addressing exactly this in 1 John 2:1-2. He wrote, “My little children, I am writing these things to you so that you may not sin. And if anyone sins, we have an Advocate with the Father, Jesus Christ the righteous; and He Himself is the propitiation for our sins; and not for ours only, but also for those of the whole world.”
Notice first that they should not sin. But then observe the answer to our question. The word “if” does not require but suggests the possibility that someone will sin. The solution is a beautiful one!
The Greek word translated “Advocate” speaks of a defense attorney representing me, the sinning believer, before the Father in heaven. He is Jesus Who is Himself righteous, having never sinned, but Who also will be righteous in His handling of this problem.
For the believing one who has sinned uncharacteristically Jesus is also the “propitiation.” This word is not part of many people’s vocabulary. It means that Jesus is the sin sacrifice, the payment, the satisfaction for the sin committed. The act of Jesus to die a sacrificial death on the cross is the satisfaction for all sins committed, past, present, and future. It makes sense that it should be so, especially for us for whom Jesus died before we committed even one sin because of the specific time of our births in history. So the sacrifice we depended upon when we first believed in Jesus for forgiveness of the sins of the past is also the provision for sins committed after becoming a Christian.
I used the New American Standard Bible’s version above because it translates something that many other versions omit. There is a repetitive emphasis in the Greek so that saying “He is the propitiation for our sins” is a weak rendering; the Greek actually requires what this version says, namely, “He Himself is the propitiation.” It’s not just that He does a propitiating work, but Jesus is that sacrifice for our sins Himself!
And that is further emphasized by the placement of words in the Greek. The placing of “propitiation” between “He” and “is” does not make good sense in English, but it is that way in the Greek to strengthen the idea that it is really Jesus Himself who is the solution for this problem. And our text extends that to everyone anywhere in the world who wishes sins forgiven.
As you consider the religions of the world, you discover that there are many suggestions as to how a person might dispose of sin and resulting guilt. There are even some who try to deal with this problem by trying to find other kinds of solutions elsewhere in the Bible. I don’t know why anyone would try to do that, because right here the apostle is asking that exact question and giving the answer for it. It is not an answer that gives you something to do, but it is an answer that points you to a person, the Lord Jesus Christ.
The problem of sinning does not compliment me, but it does direct me to exalt the Lord Jesus Christ and thank Him for what He has done for me. It makes me want to be like Him. It makes me want to live so as to make the good news of what He has done appear attractive to others. It is marvelous!
Arlie Rauch has retired from forty-one years as a pastor, is the author of Mercy for Me, and can be reached at arlieandruth@cox.net.