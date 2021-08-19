We live in the age of the survey. There are good reasons for some surveys, but one take-away is that different people have different opinions. Most folks probably assume that there would be many others of the same opinion, and, if there aren’t, some soul-searching may be in order to the confirm the validity of your position.
In some cases, the opinion you hold may not matter much. It doesn’t matter to me what color car you prefer or whether you like sugar in your iced tea. But in other cases, your opinion can make a drastic difference. We have just such a case today.
We are back in Proverbs where in 13:13 we read: “Whoso despiseth the word shall be held by it; but he that feareth the commandment shall be rewarded.” I was disappointed in looking at about twenty different translations to discover that often the English is saying more than the Hebrew does--it is slanted, or has a spin not in the original. I do understand that translators like to offer a smooth and balanced reading, but it seems to me that the closer to the actual original language, the better it is for us. So here I used Darby’s Translation, which is not common, but it gets a very nice result at least in the first part of this verse.
So we have two parties reacting to the “word” understood here as the word of God; we can legitimately generalize “word” as the Bible. The statement does not specify which part of the Bible, and that is really irrelevant as any part of God’s revelation to us can be in view.
The one despising or looking down on or insulting the Bible has the result of being held by it. The word “held” in Hebrew has the sense of being put into a pledge or into the position of a debtor. In other words, there is a burden accruing to that person; it will weigh on that person. It will put that person into a situation from which one would rather like to be extricated. The first part of the verse tells us only that, but it leaves us with the impression that despising the Bible is undesirable.
This verse is an antithetical parallel, and the second part provides the other side. Literally, the second part reads more like this: “fear of the commandment shall be rewarded.” Of course some person has to have that fear, but its focus is the attitude and not the person. So here is a healthy respect or reverence rather than despising the Bible.
It’s fascinating to me that the parallel word to “word” is “commandment.” People have sometimes tried to count the number of commands in the Bible, but not all statements in the Bible are commands. However, we should read the Bible with a sense of its imperative character. It has God’s authority and calls us to respond.
What, then, is the outcome for the person who fears the commandment? He will have a reward. The word used here is related to the word “shalom” and in legal settings has the idea of being compensated. The stem of this Hebrew verb has a passive voice which means that someone else is doing the compensating. This second part of the verse leaves us with the impression that proper fear towards the Bible is desirable.
So here are two individuals reacting to statements in the Bible, maybe in this case even the same verse. They have different attitudes which result in vastly different effects, effects that go opposite directions. And these opposite directions are in particularly sharp relief.
The person despising has brought on himself or herself a kind of bondage. There is usually an exception, but I would think most people do not prefer bondage.
The other implied person who exhibits fear of the commandment is being paid. Usually, again, I would think that that is something people prefer.
In which part of the verse do you reside? The verse is written as if you have a choice, and remember that this verse, too, carries the characteristic of being imperative. You have a choice, and it calls for a response.