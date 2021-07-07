OK, so I did it. I was taught to always look for a better word than “things,” because the word “things” does not communicate. But sometimes one breaks the rules in order to emphasize. My intention is not so much to indicate what those entities are, but to focus on the “secret” and the “revealed.”
Our verse is taken from the New English Translation. That translation is somewhat of a paraphrase meaning that it intends to capture the equivalent thought of the original Hebrew and not necessarily be a word-for-word translation. However, in this case it could almost be called a literal translation; at least it could hardly be surpassed in accuracy by what might considered more serious study Bibles.
Deuteronomy 29:29: “Secret things belong to the LORD our God, but those that are revealed belong to us and our descendants forever, so that we might obey all the words of this law.” The idea of “secret” is that of "hidden." The “things” are there, but we cannot discover them. We also note that the principle stated here is for all time.
The last few chapters of Deuteronomy take place at the end of Moses’ life—they include his last words. In chapters 28-30 he was rehearsing the covenant principles by which the nation of Israel would live in relationship with God. He had just promised the devastation that would come to their land when they would depart from God and instead serve other gods. He included this statement in that connection.
The first statement about the secret things might be demonstrated on various levels. We can certainly show it in science. Whether the work is done in outer space through telescopes or whether it is done on the smaller than molecular level with microscopes, the end of knowledge has not been discovered. And there are happenings in this world that seem to defy explanation. I have discovered that though I would like certain explanations, they are not always forthcoming. Some “things” obviously remain with God. With God being God, that does not surprise.
The idea of “revealed” is not that we have discovered through investigation, but that someone has made known to us. That someone in the context is obviously God. Where or how has He revealed? Psalm 19 and Romans 1 suggest that He revealed to us a limited amount in the creation. Psalm 19 and other scriptures indicate that He revealed much more in His word, the Bible, given to us through His prophets.
There could be many reasons why we might want to know anything. Sometimes we just like to know for the sake of the knowledge itself. Maybe knowing is useful in that it could be turned into a profession with pay. Maybe some of us want to know so we can be in fellowship with the God who is there.
The last part of the verse was significant in Moses’ presentation. The nation of Israel would be punished via the covenant principles because they would in the future have turned away from doing the will of God. So Moses gave one and only one reason for the revealed “things.” It was so that Israel might “obey (or literally 'do') all the words of this law.” Whatever reasons there might be for knowing something, this was the reason God made known anything to Israel.
Don’t you suppose the same reason fits us? While Israel is central to the Bible, the whole world was always God’s eventual reach. There certainly was a special assignment for Israel (and there still is), but the opportunity to come into a relationship with God was made available to all people. It is not preposterous that the revealed “things” would have the same kind of purpose for all of us.
But if we admit that, then we should also admit that we are accountable. We have been put on notice that God wants us to do something. Not responding in obedience to Him is an infraction which in Moses’ message would be treated as such, and you can suppose that a similar principle is at work regarding us.
It would be fascinating to see the outcome if people began to read the Bible with the idea in mind that it contains something they might do. It’s not that you might do anything that anyone might do because someone did something in the Bible, but that you seek out what God asks of you. It might even be life-changing. You need not be concerned about the secret things, but you are responsible for the revealed!