Have you ever been frightened? I have. But I can’t say that I have ever been frightened by something that should make me glad. What frightens you?
There were many odd occurrences during Jesus’ life and ministry. Some could be described that way because of what Jesus said and did. Others are so because of what people did. This is one of those, and I am surprised by it.
Our verse is Mark 5:15: “They came to Jesus and observed the man who had been demon-possessed sitting down, clothed and in his right mind, the very man who had had the ‘legion’; and they became frightened.”
I used the New American Standard Bible here, which is about as good as any. However, the original Greek is more vivid than any of our English translations, and it has to do with the many verbs in the verse. Let’s take some time to reflect on them.
“Came” and “observed” are both present tense in the Greek. If you read what took place in the preceding verses, you will discover that a crowd is coming because they heard what had happened. So you can visualize people drifting in by ones and twos and small groups over a period of time and viewing the scene. The word “observed” is the source for our word ‘theatre,’ and that may help you understand what kind of looking was taking place.
“Demon-possessed” is also present tense, because that is how the man had been known over a period of time. But now he had been delivered from that, though the nickname still stuck.
“Sitting down” is present tense — that is what he was doing at the moment. Clothed is perfect tense. Whereas he had not been clothed, he had now become clothed and was remaining in that condition. “In his right mind” is another verbal, and it, too, is present tense as his current condition as opposed to his previous condition.
“Had had” is perfect tense again because he had received this crowd of demons and they had remained in him. Again, he had been delivered from them, but he had been known as such for a time.
The final verb is “became frightened.” It is aorist tense. The aorist tense simply describes a complete action, but in contrast with the other verbs in the sentence it sticks out like a sore thumb. And that is where the surprise occurs.
At this point it is important to go back and read from the beginning of Mark 5. Here was a man living in the cemetery who was very fierce, could not be held by shackles, made great noises, and cut himself. He was a terror to the community. The explanation for his behavior was demon possession, not just by one demon but by a legion of demons. “Legion” is a term from the Roman military which included about 6,000 infantry, 120 cavalry, and other support. Whether that was the exact number of demons I do not known, but they were a truly intimidating force.
This was the occasion that the demons left the man, entered a herd of pigs, and caused the pigs to rush into the sea. I’m not planning to comment on that today.
If the account ended with the deliverance from the demons, we could join in praising God for the wonderful deliverance Jesus provided that day. We could say that the outcome was very good. We could say Jesus had done well. We could rejoice together.
But our verse says that when the people drifted in, having heard and now seeing this great result, they were frightened. In my naive way of thinking, I would have thought that they would have been frightened when they first realized a long time before that the man had become demon-possessed. But that point, whenever it happened, is not mentioned.
No, they were frightened when they saw him delivered from demons. In fact, a bit later they asked Jesus to leave the area. Having a fierce human being in our cemetery is not half so frightening as having Jesus in the area who delivers people from demons. We can endure the status quo, even if it is demonic, but we cannot endure the unpredictable Jesus!
I wonder if you would have thought the same as those people did. I’m sure there are others who do. I hope that I would have rejoiced in the man’s deliverance.
