Our verse for today is drawing a conclusion about God, but it does so in a way you and I might not choose. The Apostle Peter, under the inspiration of the Holy Spirit,referenced two events that some people think never happened and used them as the evidence to prove his point.
2 Peter 2:9 is the concluding statement preceded by conditional sentences for the previous five verses. It says: “if this is so, then the Lord knows how to rescue godly men from trials and to hold the unrighteous for the day of judgment, while continuing their punishment.”
I chose to use the translation of the New International Version here because it was the only one of the many I surveyed that made an effort to communicate the continuing nature of the punishment suggested in the Greek. That really is there.
We might note that “if this is so” is not written in the Greek. But the sense is there, since the previous five verses supply the protasis and this one the apodosis. That’s just a precise way of referring to the condition portion of the statement and the conclusion drawn.
The word “knows” surprisingly, at least to me, is perfect tense indicating that this knowledge of God has been determined at some point in the past and continues to exist. Probably we should not think that God somehow came into possession of that knowledge, but rather at some point in the past He demonstrated it to us, as is the case here, and that demonstration continues to be valid.
The first event Peter used to show that God has this ability is the universal flood in Noah’s day. He spoke of angels being punished as well as people on earth and of Noah’s family being rescued. Now you know that many people mock the idea of a worldwide flood on earth while at the same time they claim one did occur on Mars! But that’s what Peter used.
The second event he used was the judgment of Sodom and Gomorrah' and at that time' the rescue of Lot with his daughters. Many people also mock the historicity of that event. If there was such a Sodom and such a destruction, it surely is lost in the foggy past and has nothing whatever to do with us! But that’s what Peter used.
So you might wonder why Peter used such evidence for his conclusion about God. I do wonder a bit, but I suspect that any evidence he would use would be mocked by someone. He may have used it precisely because it requires faith on our part. Did those events really happen?
Actually there is evidence for them happening if a person cares to entertain it. And I am not one of those who thinks he might have referred to myths in order to prove something about God. When dealing with truth, we do not stoop to manufactured reality. God elsewhere made it a point to report to us that He does have real knowledge of the past.
After considering all that, we must not lose track of the main point the writer is making. Depending on what your spiritual status is, you could be fear-struck after contemplating the conclusion, or you might find your hope strengthened and your faith growing.
The conclusion is double and, as we might say, both sides of the coin. The first is God’s ability to rescue the righteous from trials or tests. This is left generic as those He can rescue from any kind of such. And I suppose that is the way we are to understand it. That might refer to rescues of various kinds in this life; I actually have experienced some and know of others who can say the same. We give God the glory for that.
But it certainly includes being rescued finally from our sins and this world’s environment into the glories of heaven.
There are some who hold a belief in universal salvation; everyone no matter their beliefs and works will be saved in the end. Well, that idea certainly did not derive from this verse, because equal to God’s ability to rescue the righteous is His ability to commit the unrighteous to punishing judgment, a judgment that is ongoing.
I don’t know about you, but I certainly prefer to be a person God rescues than to be one He commits to punishment. Fortunately, we live in a day when any person wishing to be the one rescued can be by coming to Jesus Christ for the transformation.
Arlie Rauch has retired from 41 years as a pastor. He is the author of Mercy for Me and can be reached at arlieandruth@cox.net.