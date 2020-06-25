Empires do not seem to be forever. Certainly dynasties are not forever; sometimes they last a very short time, hardly more than a generation. And then the history books opine the reasons for their downfall.
Normally we think human beings are the sole originators of anything new, and so we blame them solely for the failures as well. But according to the Bible there is something else going on here, or, maybe we should more nearly correctly say that there is Someone else involved in the equation.
Our verse today comes from the prophet Hosea. You should take time to read his prophecy (it’s not very long), because it involved Hosea himself acting out the message God had for the people of Israel about 740 years before Christ. It is a kind of love story with tragic elements.
Our verse, Hosea 14:1, comes at a logical place in the presentation. Israel has been to God like an unfaithful wife. Israel has gone her own way, away from the God who loved her and cared for her. Now she is in deep trouble.
The Holman Christian Study Bible puts it this way: “Israel, return to Yahweh your God, for you have stumbled in your sin.” I believe this translation is quite precise, although all the translations have approximately the same message.
So the problem is explained here as moral and spiritual. It is not primarily economic, social, medical, political, military, scientific, or technological. It lies precisely in a vertical response to God, or lack thereof.
Naturally Israel is the nation in view in the Bible. Abraham had been called to believe and follow God Who had created the world and revealed Himself. Abraham’s descendants, namely the nation of Israel, were supposed to live in the world as God’s people, following His laws and making known His revelation. So Israel is the target here. They had a habit of drifting away from God, and that had happened here to the degree that it resulted in judgment. Hence the call to return.
The name “Yahweh” is based on what God said to Moses at the burning bush in Exodus 3. It describes God as the self-existent One, and because of how it is used it also designates Him as the One who has a covenant relationship with His people.
The Bible speaks often of repentance. It was needed here, and it is needed in our lives. It is represented here by the word “return.” One good way to picture repentance is to say that you are headed directly away from God; when you repent, you turn 180 degrees and begin to go toward God instead.
Then the explanation for the call to return is stated. They had stumbled. Usually to say someone has stumbled is not a compliment. Stumbling at least looks awkward. And when you have stumbled, you often look around to see if anyone was watching. Stumbling is also dangerous; you can break a bone or at least strain a joint when you stumble. And you may fall into something that is not so pretty, either.
Then finally it says “in your sin.” Many Bible versions have a different word for “in,” but “in” seems to capture more exactly the Hebrew word used here. So it’s good. There are several words in Hebrew that could be rendered “sin,” but this one is usually translated as “iniquity.” It describes something that is crooked, perverted, or an infraction. So Israel in her crookedness was stumbling. Actually she thought she would be ok in her crookedness, but the result was stumbling.
We can look around at our society today or even closer to home, maybe even our own lives. Is there any crooked or perverted element or something like an infraction? Don’t get me started on that! We could provide examples! And just like the stumbling above, it is not pretty.
God is good. He doesn’t give up on us right away, though He could. He wants Israel to come back. He’s ready to receive her if she does come back. He’s ready to forgive. He’s compassionate, and He can be because Jesus is the solution for the sins of world.
God gave Israel some great promises and a great future. He wanted to bless them. He just needed them to come back. If you seem to be stumbling in a similar way, He would also welcome your return.