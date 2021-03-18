Psalm 25 is a psalm that focuses on the poet David’s relationship to God. Actually it ranges far and wide. There is mention of his enemies a couple times, but mainly attention is on the relationship of one man with God, the One Who saves him. Also, one could study who God is throughout the course of this psalm, and we could come away with rich benefit.
If we wish to live a life of peace with others and especially with God, we need forgiveness of sins, because sins provide obstacles to fellowship. David recognized in this psalm that he had sinned in the past and that he still sinned. David never read 1 John 1 in the New Testament, but he did believe it.
The verse that holds our attention today is verse 11, right in the middle of the psalm. David wrote, “For the sake of your reputation, O LORD, forgive my sin, because it is great.”
An oddity that appears in the various translations is that some translate so David is making a request as here, some as though he is making a statement of what the LORD did in the past, and some as though this is what the LORD will do in the future. There is some ambiguity in the verb form, but the New English Translation we have quoted here, like a number of others, seems to fit best in that it is making a request.
The word “reputation” is actually the word "name" in Hebrew. But the name stood for who the person was or what you might be able to know about that person. So in our version, which is not necessarily always literal word-for-word, the interpretation of the word "name" is appropriate.
This is surprising in the psalm. David does not ask for forgiveness for the sake of his own feelings being pacified or that his own record might be cleared. He asks that it might bring honor to the LORD. If we read the rest of the Bible, we know that God is widely known as One Who forgives sin. His forgiving David will add to that testimony.
David addresses God here as “LORD,” though he also uses “God” in the psalm elsewhere. “LORD” is appropriate as the name by which God introduced Himself to Israel through Moses in Exodus 3 at the burning bush. It is the name which involves relationship, and that is certainly happening in the forgiveness act.
The Hebrew word for “forgive” which appears here is used only of God in the Bible. Only God forgives on this level. It is never used of people forgiving people. It is good and certainly healthy for people to forgive people, but this forgiveness is indispensable if a person is to be at peace with God. Girdlestone’s “Synonyms of the Old Testament” says that “the process represented by this word...is the Divine restoration of an offender into favor.” So it is a restoration of the relationship lost in Eden in Genesis 3.
Hebrew has more than one word for forgiveness and more than one for sin. Apparently this is a large variegated subject! This word “sin” is translated in some versions as ‘iniquity.’ It refers to any kind of perversion and even its consequences. Often sin will have consequences in this life regardless of forgiveness, but in heaven both the guilt and the consequences are removed.
Finally, David appealed to the LORD because his own sin was great. He knew where to go. One place David wrote that he had sinned only against God, but when we read the record it is obvious that he surely had sinned against other people. All sin is against God, and He as the offended One must be entreated to forgive; if He does not, the future is surely the bleakest of bleak.
David is held up as an example in Scripture, and we may wonder at that because of some of the sins he committed. Many people paid with their lives because of him. It is true that his sins were great. And yet in the New Testament the Apostle Paul said that he himself was ‘chief’ of sinners. He, too was a great sinner. But we might add here that when we gain a sense of our own sin, we may rightly echo these words of David.
The greatness of David’s sin points us back to the beginning of the verse. It’s forgiveness reflects well on God Who releases the greatest of burdens. This was David’s statement, but it can also be yours.
Arlie Rauch has retired from forty-one years as a pastor, is the author of Mercy for Me, and can be reached at arlieandruth@cox.net.