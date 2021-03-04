There are glowing challenges laid before us by people who have accomplished something remarkable. They say that you can do it, too! They say anything is possible! But there are limits, and you really need to know the rules. Some rules you cannot break.
I was impressed with that as I read Psalm 146. It describes a dead end. The psalm is fascinating in that right before the middle of the poem is this statement that could be taken as negative; it’s not really negative — it’s just stating an absolute truth. And we need to look at two verses to get the complete thought. I hope you will indulge me in this.
The passage is Psalm 146:3-4 in the English Standard Version: “Put not your trust in princes, in a son of man, in whom there is no salvation. When his breath departs, he returns to the earth; on that very day his plans perish.”
The mention of “princes” in the Hebrew is actually positive. It describes people who have been elevated in some way and includes the idea of someone who does or should serve God. One could think about that for a while. So the verse visualizes what is likely a positive scenario, not one assuming that all rulers are corrupt. And if it applies to rulers who are relatively good, it will certainly apply to the other kind.
“Salvation” can probably be taken most broadly as any kind of deliverance, but, if it applies to a physical or social deliverance, it most certainly can apply to the spiritual.
Of interesting note is that “the earth” is actually in the Hebrew “his earth.” He has a spot of earth reserved for him. In case you are wondering, it is a spot in the cemetery, but more generally a return to the dust from which he originally came.
Some translations have “thoughts” instead of “plans,” but the idea is that this person has plans, and they are probably plans for you. These plans include all kinds of ideals a ruler may have in mind.
Verse 3 then, commands us not to trust human leaders for “salvation.” We do that all the time politically and religiously, and maybe in other ways. Our lives could be much more efficient and have less disappointment if we learned to practice the truth stated here.
Verse 4 gives an explanation for the command. Why should we not trust in human rulers? Because any man or woman who rules is temporary. He or she will die whether in office or out, but his or her plans will certainly perish. As they are temporary, so are their plans.
I have frequently thought that emperors were short-sighted. They had great plans, but almost without fail those plans died with them. The empire did not continue. Usually there was a great deal of life lost in building the empire, but it became a total and expensive waste when the empire itself died. What is it about human leaders that makes us think that finally we have someone who will accomplish all we wish? Why is it that I might be willing to hope in another human being who has no more inherent power and authority than I do? Why is it that anyone thinks the latest ruler will succeed in overcoming the temporariness of his administration while all others have not?
In our country a president may last four years and sometimes eight. Policies may be overturned by the next president. It is another version of the empire but on a sometime shorter life span. It also demonstrates the truth of our text.
The majority of Psalm 146, which we are not considering here, urges us to praise the LORD. He is the Creator. He is the One Who releases all kinds of oppressed from their oppressions. He has a kingdom and will reign forever. With a God like that, our thoughts should dwell on Him, and we should spend our lives praising Him.
We should not be first of all political animals. It is true that God uses politics to accomplish His purposes on a grand scale, on the world stage. But of greater importance is my individual response to Him. Of greater importance is His promise to provide an eternal home that no one can thwart. Let us turn our attention to praising Him!