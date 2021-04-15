We have been inundated with politics for the past many months, and there are political realities that exist no matter the form of government or era or place. The Bible names some of them. We should recognize these realities and live wisely in light of them.
We find two such related realities today in Proverbs 29:26. This part of Proverbs states individual pithy ideas, and so the context beyond the verse is not very helpful. We simply need to examine the verse as it was written and glean from within those boundaries the message it provides.
You will not be led astray with any of the translations, but today we quote from the English Standard Bible as one of the best. “Many seek the face of a ruler, but it is from the LORD that a man gets justice.”
“Seek” is a participle describing the action as though it is continuing. So in our mind’s eye we see a continual stream of people making their way day after day to seek the ruler’s face.
Some versions suggest what the coming folks are seeking from the ruler, but the first clause simply says they are seeking his face. At the most basic level they are seeking to make an appearance before or have a meeting with the ruler. The second clause indicates that they may be seeking redress in what they view as some unfair or unjust situation. At any rate, they wish to meet with the ruler, and, as you know, that can be difficult.
“Ruler” is a fairly general word. It could describe the leader of a country no matter what kind of government it has. It could refer to a president, a king, a prime minister, or any other. It might even refer to rulers in lower levels of government, a state or county or city level. The political reality is the same for each.
While some of the versions fail in this regard, the English Standard Version puts “from the LORD” at the beginning of the clause, instead of at the end as we usually might. And that is the word order in the original Hebrew. There is no verb in this clause, but it is understood. So the Hebrew says: “from the LORD justice for a man.”
The Hebrew word rendered “justice,” or often “judgment”, refers to all the actions of government. We usually limit it to the judicial, but it included executive and legislative functions as well. But the persons in view here are simply wishing some kind of decision or action from the ruler.
The outcome of justice is often questioned. When a jury renders a verdict and a judge pronounces a sentence, someone frequently asks, ‘Was justice served?’ And often those on the edges of the case disagree: one claims the sentence was too heavy, and the other claims it was too light. But sometimes someone announces that justice was served.
It may well be impossible to tell whether justice was served in a given case. Who can consider absolutely every detail of a case dispassionately and come to the perfect verdict and, if necessary, sentence?
I enjoy watching crime mysteries, and many times the specific person who committed the act is exposed. But there are times when someone, maybe someone even in the story, has remarked that really everyone was guilty. And many of these fabricated mysteries are remarkably true to life.
So, someone who knows all the details, all the secrets, will have a better opportunity to draw the correct conclusions. Someone who understands what effect this particular crime will have on the community and how this particular sentence will impact the criminal and his family will have a better chance of rendering a decision that is fair. And this is dogmatically beyond the ability of a human judge, even the one who does his or her best to be impartial.
So the LORD is the only One Who provides real justice. The word “LORD” here in all capital letters portrays God as the relational God who interacts with His people, making promises and keeping them (see Exodus 3). We know that Jesus Christ is God and man, and that He spent time on earth as we do. He knows us perfectly, and He is presented in many places in the Bible as a judge (e. g., John 5). Some of your requests for redress may not be fully satisfied in this life, but, if you have a relationship with Christ, you can expect that they will be in the life to come.
Arlie Rauch has retired from forty-one years as a pastor, is the author of Mercy for Me, and can be reached at arlieandruth@cox.net.