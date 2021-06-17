In John 8 Jesus wrote on the ground with his finger. Many people have puzzled over this. What did He write? Some have maintained that they think they know, even though it is not recorded in the Scriptural text. Why did He write on the ground? Why is His writing not recorded?
I need to comment a bit on this section of about twelve verses. Some Bible versions put brackets around it, and it is appropriate that they should. The reason is that this episode does not appear in many manuscripts. What do you do when that happens?
We have none of the original writings, but the sources we do have demonstrate the accuracy of the Bible. And it is markedly accurate when compared to other writings and their existing copies. But someone must examine such cases and make a decision.
Fortunately there is what is called textual criticism. It exists to determine in a situation such as this what is the correct reading. In this case, should the twelve verses be included or not? I will spare the details, but the textual critics have a painstaking process through which to arrive at conclusions. Then they give a grade which indicates the probability of the word or phrase or episode being included. In this case they gave the highest grade for omitting the episode, concluding that it has the least possibility of being originally in the text.
Yet Bible translations have kept it, and we are grateful for those who indicate via brackets the question of its inclusion. One line of thinking says that even though it may not have been in the original, it may be true. And that is a possibility. In fact, there is nothing in the episode that is out of character for Jesus.
So we use a verse from that section, namely, John 8:8. It reads from Young’s Literal Translation: “and again having stooped down, he was writing on the ground.” This translation renders the verb tenses exactly as well as the word order. “Having stooped down” is an aorist participle which describes the action of Jesus bending over. “Was writing” is imperfect tense which describes Jesus continuing to write for some time.
The word “again” indicates that this is not the first time Jesus wrote on the ground. He actually did so twice during this occasion.
What happened was that the religious leaders presented to Jesus a woman whom they said had been caught in the very act of adultery. I’m not sure exactly how they accomplished that, but that is given as the case. Then they told Jesus that the law of Moses commanded that she should be stoned to death. They asked for His opinion. But the text adds, as it often does, that they were setting Him up so they might accuse Him. They were often plotting to catch Him at something as a pretext for eliminating Him.
That’s when He responded the first time by writing on the ground. After they pestered Him some more, He straightened up and told them that the one of them who was sinless should cast the first stone. Then He bent over and wrote some more. And one by one they left.
The incident ends by Jesus speaking comforting words of forgiveness to the woman and commanding her to stop sinning. The end was different than Jesus’ opponents expected.
What we know for sure is that we do not need to know what Jesus wrote. The fact that the text says He “was writing” indicates that He was not just scribbling or doodling. He was actually writing words, and, if there was enough dust on the ground for his finger to leave a trail, someone should have been able to read it. But what He wrote is a moot point--it doesn’t matter to us.
So we have to end this without knowing what Jesus wrote on the ground. Very disappointing, isn’t it? But we need to make sure we do not miss the point Jesus made. While He was writing, the message that all are sinners who fall short of the glory of God slowly sunk in. Not one of her accusers could stand there as a righteous judge.
Jesus was the only one who could have cast a stone that day, but He was there to forgive and to set anyone who would on a new path, and He did that for the woman.
Let’s not let our curiosity over what Jesus wrote on the ground cause us to miss the message He did communicate.