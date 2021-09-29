I have been somewhat surprised by the statement made in Judges 3:1-2 in that I didn’t really think the Bible promoted warfare. It’s obvious in reading the Bible, especially the Old Testament, that war abounds. And even Jesus announced that there would be wars and rumors of wars. Maybe the passage is just reacting to what was then and what is now. But the long-term goal seems to be a time when war is history past.
Judges 3:1-2: “And these are the nations that Jehovah left, to prove Israel by them, all that had not known all the wars of Canaan; only that the generations of the children of Israel might know war by learning it, at the least those who before had known nothing thereof.” I chose the Darby Translation because it seems to be more nearly free of spin than some of the other versions.
The historical background is that the Israelites were settled now in the land promised to them by God. Various battles had been undertaken in order to arrive at this conclusion. Not all the people groups in the area had been conquered, and that gives rise to the explanation of their presence here.
The two verses I quoted are somewhat busy in the Hebrew and a challenge for smooth translation so that they make clear sense in English. But Darby did a good job. Some of our understanding hinges on the word “war” where it says, “that Israel might know war.”
Is it speaking of actual combat? Is this focusing on the latest technology? What kinds of spears, swords, catapults, etc. did they have? Did they know how to use them?
Were they trained in the physical techniques of using these weapons of war?
If you opened your Bible to read our text, you may have noticed that the sentence seems to run on after verse 2. And what verse 4 contributes helps to understand. It tempers the need by saying: “And they [the people groups that remained] were to prove Israel by them, to know whether they would obey the commandments of Jehovah, which he commanded their fathers by the hand of Moses.” So the ultimate goal is not whether they might have the best fighting force, but rather whether they were trusting the Lord as they went into battle. That is what they were to learn.
Now, you don’t actually see a form of the word “trust” in the passage, but you do need to trust the Lord if you are going to obey Him. That is always the challenge.
From reading the Old Testament we realize that numerous of the battles Israel fought were unusual. It might be the lack of weapons, it might be the choice of weapons, it might be the small size of the fighting force, it might be the unusual location—often any normal person would predict that the opponent would win because they had superiority in the components needed to fight. And yet Israel usually won. Their formula for winning had been given them by God. Trust and obey and win.
One of my conclusions from this is that God is not necessarily promoting war as the constant experience for a nation. But war is a situation that defines a simple category: Will I live or will I die? In a time like that, many of the considerations we have in life simply leave—they become unimportant. At a time like that, what am I trusting? Am I trusting in my ability to fight? Am I trusting in my weapons? What if they are insufficient? Do I know God?
We can show in the Bible that God made such a deal with Israel. Did He do that with any other nation? Apparently not, but similar promises are made to individuals that they will be successful in what counts when they trust and obey the Lord.
We might wonder how Israel faired after this. As usual, not well. You can continue to read in Judges 3 and you will find that they quickly forgot the Lord and went after various idols. And they paid a price for disobedience.
It is a great comfort and gives a sense of peace when you are confronted with a live or die situation and you know that you know God. We can conclude that we can face our own battles successfully when our method is to trust and obey the God who is and who is the father of our Lord Jesus Christ.
Arlie Rauch has retired from 41 years as a pastor, is the author of Mercy for Me. He can be reached at arlieandruth@cox.net.