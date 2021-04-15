Easter, one of the highest and holiest days for all Christian people, has just been celebrated, and yet there is still so much contention in the world. The past year in particular has been full of strife and fear in our country. Is there a better way to be? Yes! The Savior, Jesus Christ came into this world to teach unity and love for our fellow men and women, sisters and brothers, since we are all God’s children, and to bring us peace and hope for the future.
Near the close of His life, Christ shared with His disciples in John 13:34-35, “A new commandment I give unto you, that ye love one another; as I have loved you, that ye also love one another. By this shall all men know that ye are my disciples, if ye have love one to another.” What can we do as believers in Christ to love one another as He counseled? We can follow the “Golden Rule” as taught in Matthew 7:12, “Whatsoever ye would that men should do to you, do ye even so to them.”
The Savior loved all people, not just those who believed as he did, nor those who were of His ethnicity or color, but all men and women alike. He welcomed all people and taught them, lifted them up, and reached out to them and healed them. We as Christians can pattern our lives after our Savior and love all men and women equally and treat others like we would like to be treated.
How else can we treat others as He did? We can reach out and show a little kindness and a helping hand to those around us. We can give service, care for family members and neighbors, and help relieve the suffering of others. By seeking to be positive and have a happy attitude, we can be a good influence. Even a smiling face or a hug can lift us all as we share each other's burdens. As we love, respect, and serve one another, we cultivate peace and harmony in our community.
Christ offers us further guidance on how to obtain peace when He said in John 16:33 “In the world ye shall have tribulation: but be of good cheer, I have overcome the world” and in John 14:26-27, “Peace I leave with you, my peace I give unto you; not as the world giveth, give I unto you. Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid.”
Even as we face trials, we can have the peace Christ offers and feel hope for the future. This is because as we follow Christ and His commandments, we begin to feel the Holy Spirit influencing our lives for good. The influence of the Spirit helps comfort us, encourages us to remain humble, helps us change our weaknesses to strengths, and teaches us to love others with the pure love of Christ. As we follow these influences, our heart changes to be more like Christ’s. This is how we can follow His better way.
We don’t know when the Savior will come again, but by following His better way of loving others and choosing hope, we can do our part to make this a better world to live in now and until He comes again.
Submitted by Bonnie Holyoak on behalf of the Sierra Vista Stake Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints