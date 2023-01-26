IMG_0197.jpg

Mike and Sue Smith will serve their fourth mission starting Jan. 30.

 Submitted

Sierra Vista — Mike and Sue Smith will travel to Denver, Colorado on January 30, to serve their fourth mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Their first mission was to Vlore, Albania, where Mike was the president of a small congregation called a branch and he and Sue trained and helped members of the branch prepare to take over the leadership roles. At the same time, they opened a social and education center for young single adults, to give the young people of Vlore an opportunity to gain experience and education. They enjoyed playing games, putting puzzles together, and sharing homemade cookies with the youth.

