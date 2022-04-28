Don’t think you need an emergency kit? Think again, say families who needed one.
Flashlights, bottled water, a first aid kit, and ready-to-eat meal packs line the Danfords’ table. The family isn’t going camping — they’re preparing for disaster by putting together a “go bag.”
Prescott Valley residents Dustin and Megan Danford never used to worry about natural disasters in Arizona. But after the record-breaking 2020 wildfire season in the West, and the recent Spur Fire in Bagdad, they don’t want to leave anything to chance.
Experts warn that extreme and abnormal weather events are intensifying. Arizona’s dry and hot climate makes wildfires a specific concern. The indelible memory of the 2013 Yarnell Hill Fire and the 19 men who died fighting it shows how quickly wildfires can spiral out of control. Dry grass and gusting winds spread the fire quickly, forcing families out of their homes with little warning.
Aaron and Jacqueline Pate remember being jolted awake in 2018 by a neighbor’s urgent knocking. Flames that had been miles away when they went to bed were burning mere feet from their California home. “Because we had ‘go bags,’ we weren’t running around trying to pack things at the last minute,” said Jacqueline. “We had the time we needed to comfort our kids and get everyone safely into the car.”
The Pates credited the disaster-preparedness help they received as Jehovah’s Witnesses, both through periodic reminders at their congregation meetings and from tips for putting together go bags on the organization’s website, jw.org.
“Life is precious, so we encourage all to heed the Bible’s advice to take practical steps to protect ourselves from danger,” said Robert Hendriks III, spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses in the United States.
The Danfords regularly sit down with their daughter Chloe, 13, and son Kenan, 10, to review and replenish the family’s emergency supplies. We don’t look at it as a chore,” said Dustin. “It’s quality time we can spend together. We look over the list of suggested items on jw.org, and if we’re missing something, we add it.”
According to a training program from the Columbia University’s National Center for Disaster Preparedness, “Having a personal preparedness plan increases your chances of staying safe.” Having supplies ready to go, it says, is one of the steps that provides “resilience to all types of emergencies.”
Disaster-preparedness suggestions and tips for putting together a “go bag” are available from FEMA at ready.gov and from Jehovah’s Witnesses at https://www.jw.org/en/library/magazines/awake-no5-2017-october/disaster-steps-that-can-save-lives/.
For information on the activities of Jehovah’s Witnesses, visit jw.org, with content available in more than 1,000 languages.
Submitted by Jehovah’s Witnesses