There is a chapter late in the Bible that has been included in order to encourage the people of God as they pass through life here. It has been given various titles, but much of it is a list of people who successfully conquered the difficulties of life by faith. It is well worth our time to carefully read Hebrews 11.
As I write this, I wonder whether you are content with your living conditions. Is everything just the way you like it? Can you think of anything that might be improved? I know some people think if they only lived in such-and-such a place, they would be happier. But usually if they lived in such-and-such a place, they would find something less than perfect there as well even if it were of a different nature.
Sierra Vista is a nice place to live. I am content for the present, but if I wanted to be critical, I’m sure I could find something not to my liking. I have been to some other places, but I’ve never felt an overwhelming desire to move there. These include places like Boston, Denver, Edmonton, Fortaleza, Geithoorn, Istanbul, Jerusalem, Montreal, San Francisco, Sturgis, and Vida. You can probably think of a few imperfections in some of those places. I myself would actually like to live in a secluded place without a phone of any kind (I probably would still want internet, however!).
The list of people in Hebrews 11 takes a break when it arrives at Abraham. He was called away from a ‘civilized’ area of his world and struck out as a nomad to the land of
Canaan, land that includes present-day Israel. And then he and his died, as has usually been the case. After that comes Hebrews 11:16. It says,
“But now they desire a better country, that is, a heavenly: wherefore God is not ashamed to be called their God; for he hath prepared for them a city” (Webster Bible).
All the Bible versions I checked are quite similar with just slight variations, but certainly no change in meaning. Some of them do not include the word “country,” and you notice that here it is in italics. That means it does not appear in the original Greek, but it is understood from a couple verses earlier where it does appear, so including it helps us understand.
The word “desire” has the present tense in the Greek indicating this as an ongoing want. But “prepared” later in the verse has the aorist tense; this presents God’s completed act of designing and building this city, and it is often as here properly rendered in English as past tense.
So way back in what we consider ancient history, people of faith were looking for a better country or especially a city. And our text says God has prepared one.
A few verses earlier we are told that Abraham throughout his wanderings was looking for a city whose architect and builder is God. That is a fantastic concept, and the last book of the Bible reports in some detail that God has built just such a place! Take a look especially at Revelation 21 if you want to be excited for the future.
The middle part of our verse makes an astounding statement in that God is not ashamed to be identified with certain people. They desire a better place, He has made a better place, and God welcomes them there in harmony.
A lot of our politics is based upon the idea that our country or our state or our county or our city leaves something to be desired. Virtually every politician has proposals to improve the area, and sometimes there is progress, but the project always lacks in some way.
I know people who designed and built houses, and as soon as they moved in they wanted to change and improve the place. Many seem to be reaching for an ideal, but so far it is out of reach.
The writer C. S. Lewis had a deep desire for joy. He came to expect that there must be a place characterized by deep joy, otherwise why would he desire it? It is something like that here. Why would we continue to push for improved conditions if there is no place that God has prepared? It is a yearning of the ages.
If you want a better place, Jesus said in John 14 He was going away to prepare it. It can be yours by coming His way.
