When I was a little girl, my parents knelt down with me beside my bed and taught me to pray. Each night as I greeted my Heavenly Father and then thanked Him for all of my blessings, I got to know Him. When I would lose something, like a nickel or a toy, I would kneel and ask Heavenly Father to help me to find the item. I always found what I was looking for; thus, my faith was made stronger. As a child, I prayed all the time. Sometimes my prayers were not answered as I wanted them to be, and as a teenager I had a harder time knowing that God answered my prayers, though I continued to pray. Then when I became a wife and mother, I, too, taught my children to pray and helped them talk to their Heavenly Father.
Personal, private prayer is an essential part of our spiritual development. As we grow in our faith and trust in God to answer our prayers, we seek Him more often, but when things get tough in our lives as they may have been this past year, it may be hard to believe that God is in charge and is aware of us. It is in times like these that I remember the title of a song taught to our primary age children, “I Am a Child of God.” The Bible Dictionary in the Latter-day Saint edition of
The King James Version of the Bible elaborates on this relationship saying, “As soon as we learn the true relationship in which we stand toward God (namely, God is our Father, and we are His children), then at once prayer becomes natural and instinctive on our part.” As a child, I learned to know my Father in Heaven and to call on Him for my needs, wants and desires.
I continued to have these kinds of experiences during my growing up years—experiences that proved to me that God was listening to me and was answering my prayers. When my daddy left home to find work in another city, it was hard for me and I became very cynical. I did not pray as often as I should have, but my knowledge that God was my Heavenly Father and that He loved me did not waver. I knew I could count on Him, no matter what.
Someone once shared with me this thought, “If you want to talk to God, pray. If you want God to talk to you, read the scriptures.” I took this idea to heart and started reading and studying the scriptures for myself, asking in prayer for answers if I did not understand something. I would find answers in the scriptures. The more I read, the more I wanted to know. In one of our Latter-day Saint scriptures, Doctrine and Covenants 50:24, this message is emphasized in the words, “That which is of God is light; and he that receive[s] light, and continue[s] in God, receive[s] more light; and that light grow[s] brighter and brighter until the perfect day.”
As we pray, we need to remember that God is in charge and that He knows what is best for us. As I have trusted in Him and sought to do His will, I have always found more light. The Bible Dictionary explains, “Prayer is the act by which the will of God, our Father and the will of His children are brought into agreement with each other. The object of prayer is not to change the will of God but to secure for ourselves and for other people blessings that God is already willing to give us, but we need to ask.”
Recently during the National Day of Prayer on May 6, President M. Russel Ballard of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints pleaded, “No matter how you pray or to whom you pray, please exercise your faith—whatever your faith may be—and pray for your country and for your national leaders. There is nothing more important right now than the people of all nations praying for divine inspiration and guidance.”
During times of struggle, of weakness and sickness, we need God in our lives more than ever. Each day, perhaps we can kneel down and thank Him for all of our many blessings and supplicate for the desires of our hearts. We can pray for general things: for this virus to be contained, for love and peace to prevail in the hearts of men and women everywhere in the world. And we can pray for more personal things: we can ask God to help our unbelief, ask Him to know what He wants us to do, and ask Him for the blessings we need in our life. Prayer is a simple thing to do. Just ask with a sincere heart, with real purpose, wanting to really know, and then act when an answer is received. Our Father in Heaven will indeed answer.
