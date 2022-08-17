Purchase Access

BISBEE — On a rainy Thursday morning, July 28, a semi-truck full of 12 pallets of food donated by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints arrived at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Bisbee. The food included cans of beef stew, spaghetti sauce, pears, salsa, chili beans, chicken soup, bags of pancake and waffle mix, jam, peanut butter and other food goods.

“Our numbers keep increasing each week. Last week 65 people came to pick up food to help feed their families for the week,” said Kathleen Keryan, director of the St. Patrick Catholic Food Bank. “Because of this food we will be able to help more people in need of assistance with rent and utilities.”

