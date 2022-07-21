Danny Adams

Danny Adams is on an LDS mission to Comodoro Rivadavia, Argentina.

Danny Adams travels to Comodoro Rivadavia, Argentina, on July 18 to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Adams said, “I have known from the time I was a small child that I was going to serve a mission.”

He added, “It is the right thing to do!”

