Danny Adams travels to Comodoro Rivadavia, Argentina, on July 18 to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Adams said, “I have known from the time I was a small child that I was going to serve a mission.”
He added, “It is the right thing to do!”
Adams and his family moved to Sierra Vista when he was 9 years old. At Buena High, Adams was a member of student council all four years. He also competed in tennis, track and field, wrestling and football.
Adams used his sports background to work in the sports division for the city of Sierra Vista the last two years to earn money for his mission. He said, “Paying for my mission makes me feel grateful and excited to go.”
Adams also participated in Interact Club, which is the service arm for the local Rotary Club. According to his mother, Lisa Adams, his participation there not only taught him to serve others, but also helped him develop leadership skills.
“I am excited for Danny to serve a mission,” Lisa said. “I am glad he will have the opportunity to learn a new language and to experience a different culture. Danny is our first child to serve a mission and he is the oldest of our six boys. We feel blessed that he has had a strong testimony of Jesus Christ and a desire to serve as he sets a good example for his younger brothers. I am grateful that we can communicate with Danny once a week through a phone call/face time. It will help us not miss him as much and we are excited to be involved in the missionary work he will do.”
Danny said, “It will be sad to say goodbye to my family and friends and I will miss them, but I’ve known this day has been coming so it doesn’t feel like too big of a deal.”