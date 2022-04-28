On Good Friday, April 15, the Bisbee St. Patrick’s Food Bank received a truckload of food donated by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Volunteers from the Catholic Bisbee Saint Vincent de Paul Society worked together with members and missionaries from The Church of Jesus Christ to unload the 12 pallets of donated food.
“Receiving the food is a miracle!” said Kathleen Keryan, director of St. Patrick’s Food Bank in Bisbee.
The delivery arrived after more than a year of planning and coordination by Keryan; Darryl Willhite, pastor of Krystal Light Ministries in Sierra Vista; and Mike Clawson of The Church of Jesus Christ Sierra Vista Stake.
Clawson noted, “It was a wonderful thing to see men and women form a human chain as pallets were unloaded and cases of food were stacked inside St. Patrick’s Catholic Church’s storeroom. There was so much food that we filled that storeroom and the forklift had to move the remaining pallets of food to another storage area at the church. It was truly a wonderful sight to see and to feel the gratitude and appreciation from all those who work at the food bank. They are so grateful to the church for their generosity.”
Before the donation arrived, many volunteers had to prepare to receive it. Brent Weller donated a forklift for the project. Jesse Morales and Pancho Encinas prepared the storage area and manned the forklift.
“The volunteers from the churches involved enjoyed the opportunity to work together and were grateful for the friendships that have developed during this project,” said David Thomas, a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ in the Bisbee area.
After 12 pallets were unloaded in Bisbee, the truck made its way to Sierra Vista St. Vincent de Paul, where other volunteers, along with members of The Church of Jesus Christ, gathered to help unload the food. Pastor Willhite had coordinated with several charitable organizations to come and pick up food.
Willhite noted, “I shared the food with nine other organizations — Salvation Army, Forgach House, St. Vincent de Paul, New Jerusalem Church, as well as several other churches in Sierra Vista. This was a magnificent and wonderful thing The Church (of Jesus Christ) did for so many. I could never have done this without Pastor Mike and The Church.”
For those seeking help in Sierra Vista, Pastor Willhite of Krystal Light Ministries noted, “We are a ministering church and are there to assist with counseling, financial help or food. Call us at 520-504-7646 if you need help and with my two assistants, Maria and Gabe, we can help you with your needs.”
In Bisbee, Saint Vincent de Paul provides canned food, dry goods and fresh produce every Thursday 10 a.m.-noon at Saint Patrick. Saint Vincent also assists with emergency financial needs to those struggling with debt. If you have any questions about services or volunteering, call Kathleen Keryan at 503-750-4522.
