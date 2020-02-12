Sydni Hales leaves Feb. 19 to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in Panamá City, Panamá. Hales’ choice to serve has not been an easy one to make. In fact, she explained it took a lot of prayer to finally come to the decision.
She said, “I haven’t always known that I wanted to serve a mission. I have prayed about it a lot.”
One night, as her family invited the local sister missionaries to dinner, the missionaries gave each member of Sydni’s family a scripture reference from The Book of Mormon and asked them to pray about a question they had and then read the verse. Hales said, “I decided to pray about if I should serve a mission. The scripture ended up being about Ammon, who is the first person that comes to my mind when I think about missionaries in the Book of Mormon. That experience helped me solidify my decision to serve, but I think that my prayer was only answered because I had become willing to hear the answer.”
Hales’ family is very supportive of her decision. Her sister, Noelle, shared, “Sydni has been a better sister than I could have asked for. I’m so grateful that I was blessed with her in my life, and now the people of Panama can enjoy her sweet spirit. I am grateful for the great example she sets for me.” Her brother, Jaycob added that he would also miss Sydni, but he knows she will be a great example to the people of Panama.
Sydni’s parents, Kent and Jana Hales, will miss their daughter but know she will grow. Her mom said, “I am so grateful that Sydni has chosen to share her testimony of the Savior with the people of Panama. I know that her mission won’t be easy, but it will help her to become an even more amazing person than she already is. I will miss her so much, but I know this experience will bless her life and the lives of others.”
Her dad added, “I am looking forward to other people being able to experience the joy of having Sydni influence their lives for good as she has done for me. I will truly miss her; however, I know that great blessings come from sacrifice. I look forward to seeing those blessings come to our family during this time. “
Hales, who has lived most of her life here in Sierra Vista, has been homeschooled. The last two years she attended Cochise College where she was part of the Cochise College Choir. She also plays the piano.
Sydni feels very excited to serve a mission. “It is going to be a great opportunity for me to get out of my comfort zone. I love the Savior and His gospel so I am excited to have the opportunity to share the gospel with others and see how the Atonement of Jesus Christ can change their lives.”
Submitted by Bonnie Holyoak