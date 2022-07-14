Immediate Release Contact: Bonnie Holyoak
A Special Blessing
Sierra Vista, AZ—Noah Cummins will leave to serve a two-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Eugene, Oregon on July 18. Cummins said, “I’ve always told myself ever since I was young that I was going to serve a mission and that mentality carried into my teenage years.”
Noah’s dad, Jason Cummins, remembers a unique experience that happened to him while giving Noah his baby blessing, ( a special prayer for the new baby that is customary in the Church.) He shared, “When I closed my eyes I saw a scroll--the words I was to say began to appear on this scroll. The words seemed to be made of light. They would appear as I would read them; then they would disappear as new words would appear. I will quote a small piece of that blessing here, ‘Your glory will be that you served the Lord, and my glory will be, if I am to have any, that I was your father and you, my son. All generations of our family will look to you and remember you; it is well with me for you will remember me.’”
His mother, Elizabeth Cummins, said, “We have raised Noah to serve the Lord in any capacity in the church. He is one that is duly and truly prepared, worthy and well qualified. While on a mission the Lord will shape Noah and fashion Him how He sees fit. With us his parents, Noah was a pebble in the stream shaped over time, smoothed by the gentle current of the waters; while on his mission the Lord will use the hammer and the chisel to rapidly and sometimes painfully break off Noah’s rough edges.”
Noah is the first of his siblings to serve a mission. His older sister, Eliza, noted, “I think just like any other situation where your sibling goes out into the world and leaves home this is a bittersweet moment. Sweet because he will have more opportunities to learn not only about the church, but different cultures within the U.S, and about himself, and that makes me very excited for him. He has been living life with me since I was 2 and I will miss having him around for the next 2 years.”
His younger brothers, Gabriel and Daniel, both feel that “Noah needs to go on a mission. There’s a lot he needs to learn and a lot he will gain from it, and it will be good for him.”
The Cummins family moved to Sierra Vista area in 2009, where Noah attended Palominas schools and graduated from Buena this year. He participated in several different sports, but wrestling was his focus.
“Noah commented, “It is obviously sad to leave my life here is Sierra Vista, but I know that I will be blessed for the sacrifices I will make, and others will be blessed while I’m gone.”
