People attend the official lighting of a giant Hanukkah Menorah, set up by the Jewish Chabad Educational Center ahead of the Jewish Hanukkah holiday, in front of the Brandenburg Gate at the Pariser Platz in central Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. Holocaust survivors from around the world marked the third day of Hanukkah in a virtual ceremony online as Jews are worrying about a sharp increase in antisemitism in the U.S., Europe and elsewhere.

BERLIN — Holocaust survivors from around the globe are marking the third day of Hanukkah together with a virtual ceremony as Jews worldwide worry about a sharp increase in antisemitism in Europe, the U.S. and elsewhere.

Several dozen survivors also gathered in-person Tuesday for a menorah lighting at Jerusalem’s Western Wall — the holiest place where Jews can pray — to pay tribute to the 6 million European Jews killed by the Nazis in the Holocaust.

