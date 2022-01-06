SIERRA VISTA — “I have been called to serve an 18-month mission in the Costa Rica San José West Mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints,” announced Eliza Lambson.
Lambson will leave for Costa Rica Feb. 22 after completing six weeks of online missionary training that includes learning Spanish.
“I think everyone can be a missionary in one way or another, because we all have different characteristics that connect us to certain people who want to learn about the gospel of Jesus Christ,” Lambson explained. “I have learned that there aren’t set characteristics or personality traits that make someone more qualified to be a missionary. With the help of the Savior, I can be a missionary by just being me.”
The Lambson family has lived in Sierra Vista since 2016. In high school, she was on the swim team, tennis team and participated in concert choir. She just finished a semester of study at Arizona State University in speech and hearing science in preparation to become a speech and language pathologist.
“I’ve put my degree on hold for these next 18 months, and I will continue at ASU once I am home,” Lambson said.
Lambson reached her decision to put her studies on hold and serve a mission through much prayer and study of the scriptures.
“I was asking Heavenly Father (in prayer), but I hadn’t received the confirmation I was expecting, and I was still unsure,” she recalled. “Then I remembered learning that when we pray, we should make a decision first and then ask Heavenly Father if it’s right.”
Lambson searched scriptures and found a verse that brought her peace and confirmed her decision to serve. It read, “Therefore, if ye have desires to serve god ye are called to the work,” and can be found in section 4, verse 3 of the Doctrine and Covenants (a book of scripture containing revelations to latter-day prophets.
“I’ve held onto that experience throughout this process of getting ready to serve,” she said.
Amy Lambson, Eliza’s mother, is supportive.
“We’re excited that Eliza has the opportunity to serve the Lord and the people of Costa Rica,” she said. “She’s worked hard to prepare herself by studying the scriptures and learning about the life of Christ. Her faith and testimony will be a blessing to others. Eliza loves the Savior and people.”
Lambson’s brothers feel it will be hard for her to be so far away.
“She is doing God’s will, and that is a good thing,” her younger brother Porter said.
Her older brother Riley added, “I know there is no one better to go out and serve others. Her kindness and humility will be such a great example to each person she meets in Costa Rica. I’m more and more proud of her every day.”
Lambson knows there will be difficult times on her mission and that it will be hard to say goodbye to her family.
“I’ve been grateful for the support and love I’ve felt from them,” she said. “Knowing that my family is there for me and supports this decision makes it even more worth it.”
