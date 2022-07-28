Nathan Wilde.jpg

Nathan Wilde

SIERRA VISTA — Nathan Wilde is going to Quezon City, Philippines, Aug. 8 to serve a two-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“I decided I would serve a mission when I was super young,” said Wilde. “I remember singing a song called ‘“I Hope they Call Me on a Mission’ in church when I was about 5 years old.”

