SIERRA VISTA — Nathan Wilde is going to Quezon City, Philippines, Aug. 8 to serve a two-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
“I decided I would serve a mission when I was super young,” said Wilde. “I remember singing a song called ‘“I Hope they Call Me on a Mission’ in church when I was about 5 years old.”
“Having served a mission in Brazil myself and knowing how amazing it is, I am excited for him,” said Wilde’s mother, Emily. “I am also nervous to send him away to the Philippines knowing how hard it is. This is one of the moments I just need to trust in the Lord and put my son in His hands.”
Wilde has four younger siblings ranging from 4 to 16 years old. His three brothers think he will do great on his mission.
“It will be strange not having him around,” said Ryan Wilde. “We are excited that he can go.”
His mom expects it will be the most difficult for his youngest sister, who practices Tagalong with him.
“She will miss him so much and will keep asking ‘How long until he gets back?’ ” said his mother.
The Wilde family has lived in Sierra Vista since 2011. Wilde attended high school at Buena and competed in swimming, cross country and track all four years. He also worked to earn money for his mission.
“I have set aside money for my mission for as long as I have earned money,” he said.”It helped to have a way to work toward being prepared to serve a mission in a measurable way.”
Nathan’s dad, Dr. Jeffrey Wilde, served a mission in England. He feels grateful that Nathan has decided to serve a mission.
“I know it will create a foundation for the rest of his life,” he said. “It will solidify qualities of hard work, selflessness and dedication. It will prepare him to be a better husband and father. He will be able to bless the lives of many people in Quezon City. The language will be hard, but well worth the effort.”
Nathan said that leaving his family and friends will not be easy, but he is also super excited to experience a new country and different culture.