SIERRA VISTA — Tacie Woodhouse is headed to Boise, Idaho to serve an 18-month mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
“I think I can say I’ve always wanted to serve a mission," she said. "Growing up in the church may have helped that decision, but I also never pondered whether it was a matter of yes or no… I just knew I needed to do it. I guess you can say I’ve waited my whole life to be a missionary.”
Woodhouse graduated from high school in 2020 when she was 18. She still had to wait another year before she would be eligible to serve a mission. Tacie feels that it was a year of major growth for her, especially spiritually.
“I learned to start putting my faith and trust in God’s plan for me no matter what it looked like because everything was shaping me into a better person. There is so much negativity in the world, and I wanted others to know that there is still so much good, and we can choose to be that good in the world with the help of Jesus Christ — the ultimate light that shines for all of us.”
Desiring to pay her own way on her mission as much as possible, Woodhouse began working at a casino to earn money. She was not sure about working in the casino at first, but grew to love the job, especially the people she worked with. She saved enough money and also feels that she was able to open up in a way that she had never done before. She was able to have honest discussions about life and the gospel that helped her realize how important sharing the gospel and her testimony were.
“That’s why serving a mission is so important to me," she said. "I want to be able to help others find true happiness. Because that’s what this life is all about.”
Brandon Woodhouse, Tacie’s father, expressed joy in his daughter’s choice.
“I am super-excited for my daughter, Tacie, to serve a mission," he said. "The fact she has chosen this path of her own free will and her desire to serve tells me how special and important she is. She has so much charity and desire to share the gospel with the world. I look forward to hearing and then seeing her continue to grow into the person that the Lord wants her to be. I know our home will be blessed because of her desire to serve.”
Tacie’s mother, Laura Woodhouse, shared similar sentiments.
“It has been a very exciting journey as I have watched my daughter get ready to serve a mission," she said. "She is going to be a miraculous missionary, and I have no worries. I will miss her sweet spirit, but the Lord needs her. She is going to bless many lives. It is my hope that I have taught her enough that she can go and conquer the world. The Lord needs warriors to be strong, courageous and valiant. Tacie is one of those warriors. She will do great things as she goes and finds the lost sheep.”
Woodhouse says she will miss her family but knows that they will be praying for her each day as she prays for them.
“I feel my sister serving a mission is a great work…to help bring others unto Christ and change their lives,” her brother, Chase, said.
Submitted by Bonnie Holyoak