Sometimes, the desire to serve a mission is there, and the intent, but challenges get in the way. Since he was a little boy, Dillon Dahl desired to go on a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, but life took a different path. Being able to share the gospel with others and helping them find the true church was always his dream. Growing up, Dillon had severe social delays. He wouldn’t talk to people because he was honestly afraid to. He was later diagnosed with high functioning autism.
Then in his junior year in high school, Dahl was in a bad automobile accident which left him quadriplegic. He said, “When we first crashed into the bus, I was unconscious. When I woke up, I had blood and glass all over me and my hand was moving without me moving it. I was starting to freak out. But I felt a hand on my shoulder, and I was told that everything would be okay. I felt the spirit, and I was comforted.”
Dahl spent 72 days — three months — in the hospital and felt that God was with him every step of the way helping him regain function of his body. On the wall in his hospital room, he had a picture of the two thousand stripling warriors from the Book of Mormon and a picture of Jesus, the resurrected Savior. “Every day my testimony grew stronger. One day while I was in rehab, I made a promise with God. If he let me walk, I would go on my mission. I walked a week or two after that promise. I still need assistance to walk; maybe I should’ve added, walk unassisted.”
Dahl is now serving a mission as a service missionary in Sierra Vista, part of the Arizona Tucson Mission, which started April 15. As with most service missionaries, Dahl lives at home and serves where he is asked to serve. Right now, he spends most of his time serving at C.A.N.T.E.R., an equestrian rehabilitation facility. He helps people with both mental and physical disabilities ride horses.
Dillon does all sorts of things there from helping give the students helmets and disinfecting the helmets when they’re finished to helping clean stalls and raking the arenas. He said, “I absolutely love serving there. The students are absolutely fun to be around though it can get crazy at times but it’s totally worth it.” Soon, Dahl hopes to start riding the horses as well so that he’ll gain an even better insight on how to help the students. He already feels he can relate to almost all of them on some level.
Another area of service that Dahl is participating in is serving at the Latter-day Saint Bishop’s Storehouse in Tucson where he fills food orders for people in need. “Since I’m relatively new in starting my mission, we’re still looking for more serving opportunities for me.” One great wish he has is to assist in the Tucson Arizona Temple in the future.
Before the accident Dillon was really good at sports. He attended Tombstone High School, played football his freshman year, baseball up to his junior year, and basketball his sophomore and junior year. He also ran cross country but didn’t finish the season. In addition, he competed in JROTC events from his freshman to junior year. “I became very serious in my baseball career. I was looking to play baseball in college and then head to The Show (the major leagues). Going on my mission sort of took a backseat in my mind,” he admitted.
Dahl commented, “I think that being put in a wheelchair was always part of God’s plan (for me) and that I’ve always known at some level I would be in a wheelchair. I think that now that I’m in a wheelchair I can impact so many more lives than if I went on to Major League Baseball. Don’t get me wrong, living the lifestyle of a full-time wheelchair user is very hard. But if God knew that I would be able to handle it, that’s good enough for me because nobody knows me better, though my mom would come in at a close second.”
Dahl is excited to be serving a mission and said, “With people helping me, I know it will be worth every second. Plus, it will help me grow into the person I know God intended me to be. Everyone is very supportive of me serving so that makes it easier. I can’t wait to show everyone the missionary I can be.”
