The first words in the Bible are “In the beginning, God created the heaven and the earth.” Then in verse 27, the scriptures further state: “So God created man in his own image, in the image of God created he him, male and female created he them.”
My husband and I are studying the Old Testament this year in our daily scripture study and as we read this chapter in Genesis, I began pondering about the creation of the world and of mankind and how God did this.
Some people believe the Earth was created from a big bang and completely by chance. Others believe in the concept of ex-nihilo— the belief that something just appeared out of nothing. The Book of Genesis in the Bible describes the creation of the world by a supreme being, who created the Earth, people, animals, plants and everything else that we see around us.
President Russell M. Nelson, president of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and a renowned heart surgeon, said of the relationship between religion and science:
“There is no conflict between science and religion. Conflict only arises from an incomplete knowledge of either science or religion, or both. … Whether truth comes from a scientific laboratory or by revelation from the Lord, it is compatible.”
Along with my study of the Bible, I have also been studying physics and have been reading “Fundamentals: Ten Keys to Reality” by Frank Wilczek, winner of the Nobel Prize in physics. It provides scientific perspective to support the existence of a divine creation. Wilczek states, “In studying how the world works, we are studying how God works and thereby learning what God is. In that spirit, we can interpret the search for knowledge as a form of worship, and our discoveries as revelation”( page xiii). I thought this was great!
In his book, Wilczek illustrates the incredible complexity of the human body by comparing it to the expansive universe around us.
“The number of stars visible to unaided human vision, is at best a few thousand. ... the number of atoms within us, is about a million times the number of stars in the entire visible universe. … Each of our human bodies contains far more atoms than there are stars in the visible universe and our brains contain about as many neurons as there are stars in our galaxy. The universe within is a worthy complement to the universe beyond.”
As science explores further and learns more, many answers to religious questions we have may be found as well. As Wilczek says, “Our understanding of the physical world is still growing and changing. It is a living thing.”
This is further evidence to me that we were created intentionally by God. The universe around us, the miracle of life and our absolutely incredible bodies leave no room for me to doubt it. I may not fully understand everything about how the creation happened or how long it took but I do know within my heart and soul that the Earth was created for us by our loving Father in heaven and for that I am very grateful.