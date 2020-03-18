People can be divided various ways, and today we divide them according to choices they make. Some people left alone will do what is right--they have an inner governor. Other people left alone will do what is wrong, but with supervision will do what is right--they have no inner governor and so must be governed from without. And it is this group that is frequently getting into trouble.
I was reminded of that recently while reading the book of Nehemiah. Nehemiah lived four hundred plus years before Christ. He was cupbearer to the Persian king Artaxerxes and was commissioned to go back to the land of Israel, now under Persian dominion, and rebuild the walls of Jerusalem. You can read his book in the Old Testament to appreciate all the challenges he and others faced in rebuilding the walls, but in the end they did succeed.
There was another task he undertook, and that was to bring the people there back to the practice of the law God had given them through Moses. This was a project of a different kind. Nehemiah chapter 13 details some of those challenges. The first was that one of the priests had provided living quarters in the temple for Tobiah, an Ammonite. The Ammonites were not to be allowed to worship there, let alone live in the temple precincts.
The grain offerings, a kind of tax, for the Levites had not been brought in so that they were not free to pursue their work and ministry at the temple. Also, many men, even priests, had married women from neighboring nations; this had been forbidden because there was a tendency to worship false gods as a result.
Further yet, the LORD had commanded the people to keep the Sabbath day holy which meant that it needed to be treated as a day of rest. Instead people were treading winepresses and bringing all kinds of products into Jerusalem on the Sabbath in order to do business.
And this is where our verse fits. It is Nehemiah 13:22a: “Then I directed the Levites to purify themselves and come and guard the gates in order to keep the Sabbath day holy” (New English Translation).
One nice feature about building a wall is that when you are done you have accomplished something--there it stands. But when you have taught the people the will of God, have you accomplished anything? Really all the people were to do what God had commanded, and hopefully some did when they heard the teaching. But there were others who did not. Those with the inner governors, if there were such, obeyed the teaching, and others did not. You can go back to Nehemiah chapter ten and read how all the people had promised to obey the LORD and specifically to refrain from the activities in which they were again engaged in chapter thirteen.
All Nehemiah had to do was take a trip back to Persia. When he returned the people had resumed their former sins. Many of them had no character to do God’s will. If they were ever to do so, they would need to be governed from the outside.
Our verse is directed to the problem of doing business on the Sabbath day instead of resting and giving attention to the LORD. People would not cease their businesses on that one day as long as they were free to choose. So Nehemiah stationed Levites, the tribe set aside to serve the temple, at the city gates to make sure those gates remained shut on the Sabbath. That way people would have to cease their work as commanded. They would appear outwardly to be keeping the Sabbath even if they were not willingly living in agreement with God.
I grew up with a neighboring family whose one child sadly had no inner governor. As a youth he would shoot at cars passing by on their country road. As an adult he quickly took a cell in the state prison where an external governor was provided since he had none within.
But I’m wondering about people reading this article. Jesus provides an inner governor, the Holy Spirit, to those who come to Him. Galatians 5:22-23 says: “But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control. Against such things there is no law.”
Arlie Rauch has retired from forty-one years as a pastor, wants to promote the inner governor, and can be reached at arlieandruth@cox.net.