On March 25, Chloe Luevano returned home after serving an 18-month mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She shares, “I actually know who [Jesus Christ] is. Before… I knew of this person who could help me but didn’t know how that information applied to me, but I have been able to apply the atonement of Jesus Christ into my life. He’s more of a person and he is a reality. He is my friend.” She adds, “By my knowledge and learning of who my Savior is, I believe I’ve been able to experience true joy.”
While Chloe was serving, her parents, Ignacio and Nelly Luevano, also grew in their faith. They say, “Sending our child away for 18 months was difficult, but we had faith that Chloe would be safe and that her testimony would grow while serving the people of Wisconsin. Our family was greatly blessed by her service to the Savior. We grew closer to one another and felt like the whole family was serving a mission.”
Changes came to extended family members as well. Nelly notes, “During Chloe’s mission, we had two family members with cancer, and they are now in remission. They would ask that Chloe offer prayers on their behalf and testify that it was because of her prayers that they were healing. We came together as a family to fast and pray for them. We saw our testimony of the Savior grow. Most of our family are not members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, but through Chloe’s mission and her powerful emails, they have come to know the Savior and how he blesses his children.”
Luevano served during the lockdown of many states, cities and countries because of the pandemic. She comments, “The virus changed everything I knew about missionary work. It forced me to get outside of my comfort zone. Instead of talking to people in person I had to do everything online. Social media became my life. It was honestly really straining but it taught me how to rely on the Lord. The internet is a big place, but it becomes a lot smaller when you have a purpose to help others.”
Nacho, Chloe’s father, shares, “We are very proud of who she has become and admire her knowledge of the gospel. Her testimony is unshakable and her desires to serve the Lord are endless. Chloe has told us that she cannot imagine her life after a mission. She has dedicated her life to serving and would stay as a missionary if allowed to do so.”
For now, Chloe plans to go to Brigham Young University in August to study family life and become a child life specialist.
Submitted by Bonnie Holyoak