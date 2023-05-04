service1.jpg

Nathan Haw

SIERRA VISTA —Nathan Haws returned home on April 18 after serving a two-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Houston and Santiago, Chile. Haws stated, “I went to Texas (for the first 7 month) because it was harder to get into Chile (due to) the pandemic.”

Haws said, “Luckily, I was able to talk and meet a lot of people outside (during this time), but the virus has changed missionary work to be a little more virtual, like Facebook. Also, at the beginning of my mission, we still had to wear masks. It was difficult to understand and speak Spanish when everybody was wearing masks over their mouths.”

