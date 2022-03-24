"I want to be kind to everyone, for that is right you see. So, I say to myself, remember this, ‘kindness begins with me.' " (Children’s Songbook, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints).
I learned this song at church when I was a little girl. The catchy, simple tune has become part of my memory and I recall it often, especially as the world is increasingly filled with anger, animosity, racial tensions, religious intolerance, contention and just plain lack of common courtesy. But can one person who seeks to be kind really make a difference?
Last year, Elder Quentin L. Cook, an Apostle of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, said, “In my lifetime, I have never seen a greater lack of civility. We are bombarded with angry, contentious language and provocative, devastating actions that destroy peace and tranquility.”
But in the Bible, Paul teaches us to seek for something different. Galatians 5:22-23 reads, “But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, long suffering, gentleness, goodness, faith, meekness, (and) temperance.”
How can we experience these fruits of the Spirit? We must start by choosing kindness instead of judgment toward our fellow men/women. Just as many flowers in a bouquet make it more beautiful, so does having many diverse kinds of people in our world.
Thomas S. Monson, former president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, offered this encouragement, “Charity (kindness) is having patience with someone who has let us down. It is resisting the impulse to become offended easily. It is accepting weaknesses and shortcomings. It is accepting people as they truly are. It is looking beyond physical appearances to attributes that will not dim through time. It is resisting the impulse to categorize others. Rather than being judgmental and critical of each other, may we have the pure love of Christ for our fellow travelers in this journey through life. May we recognize that each one is doing her best to deal with the challenges which come her way, and may we strive to do our best to help out.”
When we get to know people personally, friendships develop. As we accept our differences and look for the good, our lives and the lives of others in our little circle of influence, will be blessed
Just like it states in the song from my youth, "kindness begins with me." I believe that one person who seeks to be kind really can make a difference.