SIERRA VISTA — Despite the cold and snow, a semi-truck full of food donated by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints arrived at the St. Vincent de Paul Food Bank in Sierra Vista the morning of Jan. 18.
Pastor John Turner’s Community Baptist Church Outreach Center and missionaries of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints worked together to unload the 12 pallet of food. Sierra Vista Tile donated the forklift used to unload the pallets from the truck.
The food packages were unloaded onto the property where groups could pick up their allotted amounts. Stan Garner of St. Vincent de Paul’s Food Bank said, “This shipment saves (the food bank) about $5000. This is such a blessing every day.”
Pastor Darryl Willhite of the Krystal Light Ministries aided Mike Clawson, project director from the Sierra Vista Stake, in helping this project come to fruition. This is the third time a truckload of food has been sent from The LDS Bishop Storehouse in Salt Lake City to help feed the hungry. Individuals from at least 11 organizations picked up their allotted cans of food.
Willhite said, “This delivery is a blessing for the whole Sierra Vista community.”
Twila Mayo of Turner’s Generation Group Home said, “I love this organization.”
Pastor Mike and Lisa Stallchup of Palominas Baptist Church added their gratitude by saying, “We think it is a blessing!”
They deliver the food to their congregation and others in need in Palominas who may not be able to come into the city to pick up the food.
According to Pastor Rae and Bishop of The New Jerusalem Community Church, this is “a wonderful supplement that helps them feed those who come for food.
Rae said, “We don’t have the big groups that a lot of charitable organizations have. We just get people coming by onesies and twosies seeking help.”
Holly Lewis was there to pick up the food set aside for Pastor Randy Youngblood of Thunder Mountain Church.
“We are so happy to have the food. It is a blessing to all,” she said.
The Warrior Healing Center picked up a portion of the donated food to give aid and feed meals to veterans.
After unloading the pallets in Sierra Vista, the truck drove to St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry in Bisbee where another 12 pallets were unloaded to help the community there.
Kathleen Keryan, director of the food pantry in Bisbee, said “This delivery got here just in time because the holidays had depleted much of our food items!”
Rosie Hernandez, a volunteer at the Bisbee Food Pantry, said, “All this food was heaven sent as we desperately needed the commodities that were on the pallets such as peanut butter, macaroni and cheese and soups.”
