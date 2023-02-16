foodbanks1.jpg

Stan Garner of St. Vincent de Paul’s Food Bank and Pastor John Turner of the Community Baptist Church Outreach Center.

 submitted

SIERRA VISTA — Despite the cold and snow, a semi-truck full of food donated by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints arrived at the St. Vincent de Paul Food Bank in Sierra Vista the morning of Jan. 18.

Pastor John Turner’s Community Baptist Church Outreach Center and missionaries of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints worked together to unload the 12 pallet of food. Sierra Vista Tile donated the forklift used to unload the pallets from the truck.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?