What draws a person to God? While guilt might lead a person to seek the Lord, Scripture tells us that God’s love is what draws His people to Himself.

John writes, “For God so loved the world” (3:16). But God’s love can be easily misunderstood. On the one hand, do not misunderstand God’s love as the priority of feeling, such as sentimentalism. Instead, Scripture also defines for us God’s love in terms of action. The apostle Paul tells us that God demonstrates His own love for us that while we were sinners, Christ died for us (Rom. 5:8). A sentimental account of love can too easily be swayed by every wind of doctrine. It can easily leave Jesus out of its definition. But Scripture refuses to define the Father’s love apart from Jesus. In fact, Scripture reveals that the act of Christ crucified displays the Father’s love for sinners.

