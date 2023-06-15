On June 5, Mercedes (Saidi) Richardson began an 18-month mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in St. George, UT.
“I am going to the Utah, St George Mission and my primary assignment will be to serve in the St George Temple Visitor Center, where I will be proselyting,” Richardson said.
Richardson is the first woman to go on a mission in her family. She is the fourth of eight children, with three older brothers, a younger brother and three younger sisters. Her three older brothers, father, and both grandfathers all served missions.
Richardson said, “I decided to go on a mission because I want to share the love of our Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ with everyone. I want to teach that families can live with each other forever and that our lives don’t end on this earth.”
Saidi’s mother, Darci, said, “We are very excited that Saidi chose to serve a mission. Her love for her Savior shows in everything she is and does. She will be an awesome missionary for Christ!”
Richardson graduated from the Arizona Arts Academy, a private school in Hereford. In the last two years, she served as a lifeguard for Barnes Field House and Irwin Pool in Fort Huachuca; played volleyball and cheered for Berean Academy; and played basketball and swam for Buena High school.
She laughed, “To be honest, my life is full of fun, crazy and unusual stories. Life is an adventure that you’ll never forget. If you live it right, you’ll love every moment.”
Richardson has been attending Eastern Arizona College in Thatcher, AZ, for the past year. She served on the Associated Students (Student Council).
She noted, “One thing that I loved to do in Thatcher was going to the temple there. Temples are the house of God. The spirit that I feel there is indescribable. The main thing that helped me decide to go on a mission was going to the temple.” She added, “That is a memory that I will never forget.”
Richardson added, “I am very excited to go on my mission. That doesn’t mean that I [do not] have anxiety about leaving. I am nervous, but know, like the scripture says, ‘I can do all things through Christ which strengthens me’ (Philippians 4:13). I am going to miss my family, but this is an experience that I couldn’t get anywhere else.”
