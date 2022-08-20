220821-life-pastor1.JPG

220821-life-pastor1.JPG

 HECTOR ACUNA HERALD/REVIEW

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

SIERRA VISTA — K. Bassell Richardson has been the pastor at Sierra Vista Community United Church of Christ for just four months, and in that short time the North Carolina native has embraced Sierra Vista and his new church as his new home.

His work as a pastor has taken many turns over the years, and he’s ministered all over the United States as well as overseas. Now, Richardson, along with his wife, Dr. Viktoria Taylor-Richardson, his partner in ministry, are planting their roots in Sierra Vista and preparing to follow the path that they believe God has laid before them.

Tags