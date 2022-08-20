SIERRA VISTA — K. Bassell Richardson has been the pastor at Sierra Vista Community United Church of Christ for just four months, and in that short time the North Carolina native has embraced Sierra Vista and his new church as his new home.
His work as a pastor has taken many turns over the years, and he’s ministered all over the United States as well as overseas. Now, Richardson, along with his wife, Dr. Viktoria Taylor-Richardson, his partner in ministry, are planting their roots in Sierra Vista and preparing to follow the path that they believe God has laid before them.
Richardson has been a pastor for most of his adult life, beginning his first ministry with Word Tabernacle Church in his hometown of Rocky Mount, North Carolina. There, he led a youth ministry where he grew the congregation from 30 to nearly 300.
“It was a thriving youth ministry with kids that were socially and academically successful students,” Richardson said. “In addition, we reached out to youth in crisis and had gang member negotiations — anything you could think of that helped youth we had it covered. But the bigger picture was the church — it was about Jesus.”
However, when the church did some reorganization, he was one of the staff members let go. After three years at the church working with youth, he felt it was time for he and his wife to move on.
“We got our walking orders from God to leave our hometown,” Richardson said. “Everything we knew was there, family, friends, ministry connections. But God said I need you to get out of here, and Philadelphia became that destination for us.”
So they packed their belongings and began the journey to Philadelphia with less than $400 and no real job prospects.
“We moved to Philly by faith,” he said.
Fortunately, he got a call from an acquaintance who steered him to a mission where he could get his footing and at least have the stability to begin establishing a new ministry. He and Taylor-Richardson, eventually did “plant” a new church in Wilson Gardens, a low-income and crime ridden area of south Philadelphia.
Starting from scratch, they held community events that introduced them to the community and earned its trust. It took a while but he eventually rented a storefront, renovated it and opened The Neighborhood Church.
While ministering in Wilson Gardens, they also traveled to Kenya on a mission primarily to help schools in need. It wasn’t his intention, but he met several local pastors and eventually helped them establish four churches there. The churches are located in Kissi and Nairobi and they also train pastors in Ngong and Kisumu.
“Even though we were struggling in Philadelphia, people sacrificed to help our brothers and sisters in Africa,” Richardson said. “That was a beautiful thing to see. It was God that sent us to Philly, it was God that sent us to Kenya to establish a ministry. I will go wherever God sends me. I don’t care about the pay. I’m not in it for the money.”
The Philadelphia ministry was growing, but the COVID-19 pandemic occurred, and the church was forced by the city of Philadelphia to close its doors to in-person church service. The money they needed for rent dwindled, and they eventually had to close the church, although they did continue to minister remotely.
Richardson and his wife went back to North Carolina, but it would not be long before their journey took them to Sierra Vista.
Through a colleague, he was connected with the opening for a new pastor at the Community United Church in Sierra Vista. Richardson was intrigued and didn’t hesitate to apply for the position.
“Sierra Vista has everything we need,” he said. “My wife and I love two things, the mountains and the ocean. Sierra Vista doesn’t have the oceans, but we sure do have the mountains. I’ve been to the hood, I’ve been to the suburbs and I’ve been to Kenya — it doesn’t matter where I minister.”
He wasn’t completely sure the church would embrace him at first, but said the reception to he and his family from the congregation has been excellent, and the church is welcoming to him and anybody else who wants to come to their service.
“Anybody and everybody should be welcome, I’ve always believed,” Richardson said. “And this is the most loving church I’ve ever been a part of in my entire ministry. It’s the most loving group of folks I’ve ever encountered — they don’t just say it, they show it.”
The Church holds service every Sunday at 9:30 a.m. at the Sierra Vista Community United Church of Christ, 240 N. State Route 90 Bypass, Sierra Vista.