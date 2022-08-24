Purchase Access

Reverend Allison Cornell, pastor of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Sierra Vista, Arizona, and her wife Robin St.Clair along with Robin’s sister Karen traveled to Midlothian, Texas on June 6th to be on the set as an extra for the filming of “The Feeding of the 5000”, part of an episode of season three of the television series “The Chosen”. Rev. Allison, Robin, and Karen were among more than 4500 extras on set on June 7th and another 4500 people took part on June 8th for the same filming experience. The more than 9000 people came from around the world for this opportunity to be an extra in the crowds gathered to witness the reenactment of Jesus and his disciples feeding everyone with a miraculous multiplication of five loaves and two fish.

“The Chosen” is an historical drama of Jesus’ adult ministry with his disciples. The episodes focus significantly on the disciples, those ‘chosen’ by Jesus to become his followers. Using a combination of Biblical Scripture, historical research, and artistic license, Dallas Jenkins, the series creator, director, and producer, offers viewers some creative ideas about the backstories and personalities of Jesus’ closest followers as well as Jesus’ detractors among the Pharisees, Jews, and Romans of the time.

