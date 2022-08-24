Reverend Allison Cornell, pastor of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Sierra Vista, Arizona, and her wife Robin St.Clair along with Robin’s sister Karen traveled to Midlothian, Texas on June 6th to be on the set as an extra for the filming of “The Feeding of the 5000”, part of an episode of season three of the television series “The Chosen”. Rev. Allison, Robin, and Karen were among more than 4500 extras on set on June 7th and another 4500 people took part on June 8th for the same filming experience. The more than 9000 people came from around the world for this opportunity to be an extra in the crowds gathered to witness the reenactment of Jesus and his disciples feeding everyone with a miraculous multiplication of five loaves and two fish.
“The Chosen” is an historical drama of Jesus’ adult ministry with his disciples. The episodes focus significantly on the disciples, those ‘chosen’ by Jesus to become his followers. Using a combination of Biblical Scripture, historical research, and artistic license, Dallas Jenkins, the series creator, director, and producer, offers viewers some creative ideas about the backstories and personalities of Jesus’ closest followers as well as Jesus’ detractors among the Pharisees, Jews, and Romans of the time.
“We began watching ‘The Chosen’ during the pandemic and immediately fell in love with the show!” explained Rev. Allison. The director, Dallas Jenkins, is the son of the author Jerry B Jenkins, one of the writers of “The Left Behind” series. “As a pastor, I find the series brings to life the people we read about in the Bible in ways that are illuminating and also thought-provoking. For instance, the show portrays how there was possible animosity between Matthew the tax collector and the other disciples at first because Matthew previously collected their taxes on behalf of the occupying and detested Romans.”
The call for extras for the “Feeding of the 5000” (or “F5K” as it has been called by “The Chosen” hosts) came at the end of 2021 with an anticipated filming date of February or March in 2022. “We volunteered and were notified earlier in 2022 that we were accepted as part of the extras for the filming. We were so excited to be part of this event!” Rev. Allison remarked.
However, there were production delays and the actual filming date eventually settled on the first part of June. All of the extras were informed of their need to provide their own costumes and some webinars were provided for what men, women, and children’s costumes should look like. Robin, who has some sewing ability, watched the webinars and chose fabrics to make the ladies tunics. Karen helped with finding scarves, belts, sandals, and other accessories to complete the costumes.
With costumes ready, dates confirmed, the three traveled to Tucson airport on June 6th to get to Texas the day before the filming date assigned. At the airport, t-shirts and bracelets with “The Chosen” or “F5K” identified others from the Southern Arizona area who also were participating in the filming of this episode. “We saw probably eight or ten more people for our early morning flight to Dallas that were going for the same event. It was so thrilling to know we were all going together to be part of this TV show.” Robin noted. “And we kept seeing those branding elements when we landed in Dallas at the airport and at our hotel.”
The day of filming began with self-testing for Covid at the hotel and again in the parking lot at the gathering point in Midlothian Texas. With everyone cleared as negative for Covid, busses took those gathering for the filming to the actual set location. There was a large assembly area with covered tents, port-a-potties, first aid tents, food and beverage tents, gift shop, and a large stage for contemporary Christian artists to entertain the crowds waiting for their call to be part of the filming.
A short walk away was the actual field for the filming of the episode. The extras were able to walk past some of the actual set props used in “The Chosen” for other episodes, lean-tos and “camp” sites with associated pottery, blankets, utensils. People extras for the filming were placed in color coded groups and went to the filming field when their color was called. “We were in the first big group, the green group. We managed to get pretty close to the front and could see some of the actors clearly. We were directed by Dallas Jenkins about what was happening in the scene and how we were expected to react. There were several takes of certain scenes. I think we were there for about an hour and a half for that part of the filming.” Rev. Allison shared.
When the green group finished its filming session, everyone returned to the assembly area for lunch and some down time. It was very hot, and the ladies took off their costumes to keep cooler. The director Dallas Jenkins along with the main cast of Jesus and the disciple actors addressed the crowds from the big stage, thanking everyone for coming out to be part of this filming. Other groups were called to do their filming and at the end of the day all of the groups were called back at the same time to shoot everyone in the field at the same time. “For that last part of the filming, we were more in the back of the crowd and could not hear what was being said at the front.”
Then it was a wrap for that day’s shooting and everyone lined up for a box dinner and got onto buses to head back to their parked cars. Rev. Allison explained, “We got back to our hotel room around 9pm and fell into a tired but elated sleep. We flew back to Tucson June 8th, knowing that another 4500 people were about to have their day of filming just like we had the day before. It was a terrific adventure! We agreed we would volunteer again if they needed other extras for other episodes.”
Season 3 of “The Chosen” is anticipated to be available for viewing at the end of 2022. The other two season are available on The Peacock TV channel, on Amazon Prime, or through “The Chosen” website, https://watch.angelstudios.com/thechosen. The whole series is financed solely through crowd-sourcing, private donations, and is free to view through the website.