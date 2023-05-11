In celebration of Global Youth Service Day on Saturday, April 29, nearly 120 youth from the Sierra Vista Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints gathered to complete acts of service.

Global Youth Service Day originated in the United States and was first known as National Youth Service Day. At present, youth from more than 100 countries participate, making it the largest annual celebration of young volunteers.

