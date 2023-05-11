In celebration of Global Youth Service Day on Saturday, April 29, nearly 120 youth from the Sierra Vista Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints gathered to complete acts of service.
Global Youth Service Day originated in the United States and was first known as National Youth Service Day. At present, youth from more than 100 countries participate, making it the largest annual celebration of young volunteers.
Jana Hales, Stake Young Women’s President, noted, “We had about 40 of the youth who were 16-18 years of age, come to the area around Pet Smart, where we filled at least twelve bags of garbage.”
She added, “I love seeing the youth work together to make our community a cleaner place!”
At Walmart, approximately 80 young people (ages 11-15) also cleared brush and picked up trash and filled 12 large trash bags. The youth then gathered at the Domingo Paiz Sports Complex where they played 9-square, kickball, and a variety of other activities. To help the evening end on a sweet note, Julie and Sammy’s brought their ice cream truck for the youth to enjoy a sweet treat.
Hales summed up the evening by saying, “It was a great activity, and we were really happy with the turnout!”
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone