Ethan Kiefer is serving a two-year mission in Pachuca, Mexico.

Sierra Vista — Ethan Kiefer left Jan. 23, for Pachuca, Mexico to serve a two-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Kiefer decided to go on a mission, “[Because] I believe in the Savior’s message. I want to serve like He did, going out and giving my whole heart to His gospel and His people.”

